Launceston co-captain Brodie Palfreyman has been suspended for three games for "serious misconduct".
The 24-year-old Blue was sent straight to the tribunal following an incident which appeared to see him throw sand in the eyes of North Hobart's Angus Norton in round 19.
Palfreyman pleaded guilty to the charge, which will be applied retrospectively from August 22 - meaning he has already served one week.
The ban will cover this week's match against Glenorchy and the Blues' first final but Palfreyman is already on the sidelines due to injury - suffering a broken leg and dislocated ankle later in the North Hobart contest.
The act of serious misconduct drew the ire of Demons coach Adam Bester, last week describing it as "something in the game you don't want to see".
"I have my six-year-old son saying 'why did Brodie Palfreyman throw sand in Gussy's eyes?' and I have to explain that to him - it's not what we want to see.
"I think if Brodie had his time again, it's something he would consider really thinking about not doing. I'm sure everybody's had something in their eye at one point but when you've got handfuls of sand being thrown in your eyes from 30 centimetres away, it's done damage to his eyes."
Fellow Blues Jamieson House and Dylan Riley took an early guilty plea for charges of intentionally or carelessly kicking another person and intentionally or carelessly striking another person respectively.
Both are free to play this weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.