The Examiner
sport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football
Analysis

'Finals wildcards': Is the AFL blinded by an obsession with American sports?

Rohan Connolly
By Rohan Connolly
July 24 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawthorn's Jack Ginnivan kicks while under pressure against Greater Western Sydney at UTAS Stadium this year. Both teams are still in finals contention. Picture by Paul Scambler
Hawthorn's Jack Ginnivan kicks while under pressure against Greater Western Sydney at UTAS Stadium this year. Both teams are still in finals contention. Picture by Paul Scambler

Such is the level of cynicism surrounding the machinations of the AFL these days that little is taken on face value anymore.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rohan Connolly

Rohan Connolly

Rohan Connolly is one of the most experienced and respected sporting journalists in the country, particularly passionate about football, and with a 40-year track record of observing it at close quarters in print, online, and on radio and TV.

More from AFL

Bombers' Scott wants sub abolished to help doctors

Brad Scott says a bigger bench and no sub rule is crucial to reducing pressure on AFL club doctors. Photo: James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
Oliver Caffrey and Anna Harrington
More from sports

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.