Tasmanian State League fixture released for landmark final 2024 season

A scintillating Northern Derby Good Friday match-up will kick-start the 2024 and final season of the Tasmanian State League.
Launceston will host North Launceston at Windsor Park on March 20, while Lauderdale play Clarence and Kingborough host North Hobart in Southern match-ups.
North Launceston will get their chance at flipping the grand final result in round six against Kingborough, while Launceston face Clarence, who ended their 2023 season, in round three.
There's plenty of excitement building up to the impending 2025 restructure of Tasmanian football - with several former AFL players signing on for this season.
Lauderdale secured the signatures of Andrew Phillips and Mitch Robinson, while Clarence landed three-time premiership Tiger Jack Riewoldt.
Riewoldt will lace up the boots for one game, with the date yet to be confirmed, but one that will be highly anticipated on the TSL's calendar.
"The announcement of the 2024 TSL fixture ramps up the excitement for the upcoming season which will be on us before we know it," AFL Tasmania's Tom Barwick said.
"We anticipate a competitive final TSL season with some hype building around some former AFL talent gracing the league, including a very exciting guest appearance from Richmond Great, Jack Riewoldt."
Barwick praised the work of Glenorchy, who after fielding just a senior side last year, are intent on putting together a development league outfit after a strong pre-season.
"We are excited that Glenorchy are tracking strongly off the back of a difficult 2023 and are intending to field both Development League and TSL teams in 2024.
"This is a credit to Josh Arnold and those involved at the Magpies that have worked hard and will continue to work hard on their rebuild."
Competition byes will be held between rounds 12 and 13 and 15 and 16 when the Tasmanian representative games take place.
Week one of finals will be from September 6-9, week two from September 13-15 and the grand final on September 21.
Round 1
Friday, March 29
Launceston v North Launceston, Windsor Park, 2.30pm
Kingborough v North Hobart, Twin Ovals, 2.30pm
Lauderdale v Clarence, Lauderdale Oval, 2.30pm
Bye - Glenorchy
Round 2
Saturday, April 6
Lauderdale v North Launceston, Lauderdale Oval, 2pm
Launceston v Kingborough, Windsor Park, 2pm
North Hobart v Glenorchy, North Hobart Oval, 2pm
Bye: Clarence
Round 3
Saturday, April 13
Launceston v Clarence, Windsor Park, 2pm
North Launceston v North Hobart, UTAS Stadium, 2pm
Glenorchy v Lauderdale, KGV, 2pm
Bye: Kingbrough
Round 4
Saturday, April 20
North Launceston v Glenorchy, UTAS Stadium, 1pm
Lauderdale v Launceston, Lauderdale Oval, 2pm
Date and time TBC
Clarence v Kingborough, Bellerive Oval
Bye: North Hobart
Round 5
Thursday, April 25
North Hobart v Lauderdale, North Hobart Oval, 2.30pm
Glenorchy v Kingborough, KGV, 2.30pm
Saturday, April 27
North Launceston v Clarence, UTAS Stadium, 2pm
Bye: Launceston
Round 6
Saturday, May 4
Kingborough v North Launceston, Twin Ovals, 2pm
Clarence v Glenorchy, Bellerive Oval, 2pm
Launceston v North Hobart, Windsor Park, 2pm
Bye: Lauderdale
Round 7
Saturday, May 11
North Hobart v Clarence, North Hobart Oval, 2pm
Lauderdale v Kingborough, Lauderdale Oval, 2pm
Glenorchy v Launceston, KGV, 2pm
Bye: North Launceston
Round 8
Friday, May 17
North Launceston v Launceston, UTAS Stadium, 7pm
Saturday, May 18
Kingborough v North Hobart, Twin Ovals, 2pm
Clarence v Lauderdale, Bellerive Oval, 2pm
Bye: Glenorchy
Round 9
Saturday, May 25
North Launceston v Lauderdale, UTAS Stadium, 2pm
Launceston v Kingborough, Windsor Park, 2pm
North Hobart v Glenorchy, North Hobart Oval, 2pm
Bye: Clarence
Round 10
Saturday, June 1
Clarence v Launceston, Bellerive Oval, 2pm
North Hobart v North Launceston, North Hobart Oval, 2pm
Lauderdale v Glenorchy, Lauderdale, 2pm
Bye: Kingborough
Round 11
Saturday, June 8
Glenorchy v North Launceston, KGV, 2pm
Clarence v Kingborough, Bellerive Oval, 2pm
Sunday, June 9
Launceston v Lauderdale, Windsor Park, 2pm
Bye: North Hobart
Round 12
Saturday, June 15
North Launceston v Clarence, UTAS Stadium, 1pm
Kingborough v Glenorchy, Twin Ovals, 2pm
Lauderdale v North Hobart, Lauderdale Oval, 2pm
Bye: Launceston
Round 13
Saturday, June 29
North Launceston v Kingborough, UTAS Stadium, 2pm
Glenorchy v Clarence, KGV Oval, 2pm
North Hobart v Launceston, North Hobart Oval, 2pm
Bye: Lauderdale
Round 14
Saturday, July 6
Clarence v North Hobart, Bellerive Oval, 2pm
Kingborough v Lauderdale, Twin Ovals, 2pm
Launceston v Glenorchy, Windsor Park, 2pm
Bye: North Launceston
Round 15
Saturday, July 13
Lauderdale v Clarence, Lauderdale Oval, 2pm
Launceston v North Launceston, Windsor Park, 2pm
North Hobart v Kingborough, North Hobart Oval, 2pm
Bye: Glenorchy
Round 16
Saturday, July 27
North Launceston v Lauderdale, UTAS Stadium, 2pm
Kingborough v Launceston, Twin Ovals, 2pm
Glenorchy v North Hobart, KGV, 2pm
Bye: Clarence
Round 17
Saturday, August 3
Clarence v Launceston, Bellerive Oval, 2pm
North Hobart v North Launceston, North Hobart Oval, 2pm
Lauderdale v Glenorchy, Lauderdale Oval, 2pm
Bye: Kingborough
Round 18
Saturday, August 10
North Launceston v Glenorchy, UTAS Stadium, 1pm
Kingborough v Clarence, Twin Ovals, 2pm
Lauderdale v Launceston, Lauderdale Oval, 2pm
Bye: North Hobart
Round 19
Saturday, August 17
Glenorchy v Kingborough, KGV, 2pm
North Hobart v Lauderdale, North Hobart Oval, 2pm
Clarence v North Launceston, Bellerive Oval, 2pm
Bye: Launceston
Round 20
Saturday, August 24
Kingborough v North Launceston, Twin Ovals, 2pm
Glenorchy v Clarence, KGV, 2pm
Launceston v North Hobart, Windsor Park, 2pm
Bye: Lauderdale
Round 21
Saturday, August 31
Clarence v North Hobart, Bellerive Oval, 2pm
Kingborough v Lauderdale, Twin Ovals, 2pm
Glenorchy v Launceston, KGV, 2pm
Bye: North Launceston
Finals week 1 - September 6-8
Finals week 2 - September 13-15
Grand final - Saturday, September 21
