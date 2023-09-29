Launceston Blues' Brodie Palfreyman and Ebonie Agostini took out the top honours at the club's best and fairest awards on Friday night.
TSL gun midfielder Palfreyman won his second McAuley Medal, polling 105 votes and 19 more than runner-up Sam Foley.
Coach Mitch Thorp said Palfreyman's contested ball-winning was a highlight and he had improved his ability to win the ball on the outside.
"He's a tenacious little bugger, he took over the captaincy in its own right when Jobi (Harper) stood down halfway through the year and really led by example," he said.
"In the past few years, he's had some cover with (Fletcher) Seymour and (Jay) Blackberry and Harper and those guys and this year he really had to go at it alone and he just did a super job."
Palfreyman played 16 games and kicked nine goals.
Thorp praised Foley's ability to intercept and kick well off half-back.
"He started the year as a forward and then we swung him to half-back and he didn't look back," he said.
"His ability to mark the ball in the air is really strong."
The rising star award for the best young player went to key forward/ruck Deagan Madden.
Agostini took out the women's count with 122 votes from Kelsie Hill on 102.
Women's coach Ivo Agostini praised the top-five vote getters for their contributions as well as the team's hard-fought effort this year.
He said half-forward Ebonie, who played 14 games and booted four majors, did well when thrown in the midfield while half-back Hill was the heart and soul of the team.
The coach praised third-placed Hayley Whyte for giving her all at centre half-back and Jorja Haberle for her hard-ball gets in the midfield.
He added the versatile Tiffany Weynberg played well at full-back and in the ruck.
Brian Finch, Mark Thurlow, Phil Thurlow, Joe Groenewegen and Anthony Taylor were awarded life membership.
Senior men's top five:
Women's top five:
