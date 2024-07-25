'Humble' Harry joins exclusive list while pushing case for Tassie VFL gig

Harry Bayles' performance against Sydney/Canberra has him sitting pretty with some of Tasmania's former AFL-listed stars.
Winning the Lefroy Medal in last weekend's clash, the North Launceston 20-year-old joined the likes of Kieran Lovell, Sam Siggins, Josh McGuinness and Jay Lockhart.
Lockhart's efforts in the 2017 representative game against the NEAFL started a domino effort towards his 22-game AFL career.
"When you're in the best players in a state game, all eyes are on those games and when you perform to that level, it's a really positive opportunity for him," North Launceston coach Adrian Smith said.
"He's a really humble person in some ways around that so it's just an awesome opportunity for him going forward to progress his footy to the highest level he can play.
"Hopefully there's some more VFL games next year and into 2026 where he can be an inaugural part of the Tasmanian VFL team."
Bayles had 36 disposals in Saturday's clash, with Smith - who is an assistant coach for the rep team - describing his showing as a ripper.
"His offence and defence has been really good [all year] and on the weekend, he was instrumental in setting up our offensive play," he said.
"His skills were on show against a really good opposition so it was a good opportunity for him to put his name further forward for next year and the future."
Bayles and his fellow North Launceston Tasmanian representatives will look to lead the Northern Bombers over the line against fourth-placed Lauderdale at UTAS Stadium on Saturday.
Brad Cox-Goodyer, Alex Lee, Fletcher Bennett, Harvey Griffiths, Brandon Leary, Theo Ives, Michael Stingel, Blade Sulzberger, Oscar Van Dam and Bayles all took part in the rep clash, as did Lauderdale's Sam Siggins.
Looking ahead to this weekend's game, Smith the Southern Bombers have a statistically-similar game style to his side.
"They've probably challenged us twice this year the most out of all of the clubs at the moment," he said.
"On paper, they've got some really talented players that can influence and damage a game so it's another good opportunity for us as we hone ourselves towards finals to keep learning about our game.
"We keep winning, we control our destiny and it's a good opportunity for us to just keep ahead of the pack.
"We feel that every week now going into finals, teams are going to try things against us and every week now is an opportunity to learn and improve our game."
North Launceston are hoping to improve their connection up forward as well as their ability to defend stoppage, something that will be tested by the impressive ruck-craft of Andrew Phillips, who only missed Saturday's rep clash due to personal reasons.
Undefeated this season, the Northern Bombers have won the matches between the two sides by 18 and 25 points.
