Bombers favourite son raring to return from 'beyond frustrating' injury run

After being 'pretty lucky' with injuries in the past, North Launceston's Connor Young has had his patience tested this year.
The 26-year-old will play his first game of 2024 this weekend against Lauderdale, bringing a 'beyond frustrating' run to an end.
Finishing last year with a stress fracture in his tibia, Young believed it was fully recovered until it returned three weeks before round one.
Named against Clarence in round five, he was a late withdrawal with some groin soreness which eventually revealed something more serious.
"I had an MRI in the end after a few weeks when it wasn't getting any better and turns out I had osteitis pubis and a tendon issue where it had peeled off the bone very slightly," he said.
"It's not really an injury that you can just get rid of, so there's been a lot of times where we've had to try and rest it and then that doesn't necessarily fix it. There's been a bit of trial and error lately."
Young said his focus will be a lot more recovery-based going forward to ensure he stays on the park regularly.
Off-field, he has taken up an assistant-coaching role with the forwards this season, which he said has been refreshing but admitted he's a bit sick of being confined to the coaches' box.
A three-time premiership player, the former St Patrick's College student has plenty of family history at North Launceston.
His grandfather Tony 'Chang' Young is a member of the Tasmanian Football Hall of Fame and played around 400 games for the Bombers, while his father, brother, uncles and cousins have all played there.
"It's a massive part of my life and always will be," Young said.
"I've been lucky to have some success there as well, obviously it's a great football club. To sum it up pretty bluntly, it's home and they are my family, to be honest."
That made leaving the club for two years a challenging decision but working away as an electrician, it became too hard to commit to the rigours of TSL footy.
He joined some mates and brother Lochie at Scottsdale during 2021 and 2022, which revitalised his love for the game.
"I just went back and enjoyed footy, there wasn't too much pressure on training or anything like that so that released me to get back and enjoy it," he said.
"Brad [Cox-Goodyer] is one of my best mates so him taking the coaching role, it was pretty tough to leave him and leave the footy club but coming back was an easy one.
"When I came back it was a brand new group and it was really refreshing.
"They're all such good fellas, they work extremely hard and I was keen to just get back into the professional environment, get stuck into it and strive to be a better footballer."
Coming back to the Bombers last season, his versatility shone through, playing in key-position roles at either end of the ground.
Playing up forward this weekend as he eases back into football, he's also been donning a new look in recent years - sporting a helmet since 2022.
"I put it off for a couple of years because I didn't want to be embarrassed by wearing one and I kept saying I was wearing it ... then while I was at Scottsdale I copped a really bad knock," he said.
"My doctor said 'you haven't got many left, so you better start wearing it' and it's one of those things that if you get hit properly, it's not going to save you [from a concussion] but it just softens the blow a bit."
