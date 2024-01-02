Launceston's most influential women of 2023

Tasmania is known for punching above its weight when producing famous exports.
But who are some of the most influential women from Launceston?
We've compiled a list of the five most impactful women who currently live in the city or have their origins here.
These high-achieving women have made their mark in business, politics, social work, and sports.
In 2023, they made our society more cohesive, reflective, and prosperous or got us talking about the issues affecting our world.
Archana Brammall
Archana Brammall, a prominent business woman in Launceston, is the owner of Sweetbrew, a coffee venture based in the heart of the city.
Her love for coffee comes from her early life in Ethiopia where she was born. She's lived in Tasmania for over 20 years, spending over a decade in Launceston.
She opened Sweetbrew in 2014, as a small "hole in the wall" espresso bar. The cafe has grown in leaps and bounds, spawning a second outlet called Tatler Lane by Sweetbrew in St John's Street in 2023.
Mrs Brammall sees herself as a champion of migrants and wants to see more opportunities for people who have moved to Launceston.
Last year, Mrs Brammall joined forces with other notable female business owners who threw their support behind an initiative that aims to educate 100 girls based at an orphanage in Northern India.
Kathryn Fordyce
In 2023, the experiences victim-survivors of sexual assault and findings of the Commission of Inquiry were front and centre on our screens and pages.
And Laurel House CEO Kathryn Fordyce has been a strong local voice who has championed the importance of consent education and agency of victim-survivors in telling their stories.
In 2023, Laurel House set up a Youth Advisory Council made up of young people aged 13 to 18 who are victim-survivors from Northern Tasmania and who will use their experiences to advocate for policy and community change.
To mark the handing of the state's Commission of Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, Laurel House organised a "Ribbons of Reflection" in Launceston to signify the voices of survivors.
Ariarne Titmus
Although now living in Queensland, champion swimmer Ariarne Titmus still remains the pride of Launceston and the city's "Golden Girl."
She is the current Olympic champion in the women's 200-metre and 400-metre freestyle, winning both at the 2020 Summer Olympics.
23-year-old Titmus is also the world record holder in the long course 400-metre event and was named Tasmanian Athlete of the Year three times.
For her stunning achievements, the former Riverside and Launceston Aquatic member received an Order of Australia as well as a key to the city of Launceston.
Following her two Olympic titles in Tokyo 2021, Launceston named the aquatic centre's pool in her honour.
Bridget Archer
Bass Liberal MP Bridget Archer grew up in Ravenswood and made her mark in local politics as a councillor and then mayor of George Town Council before leaping into federal politics.
As a moderate Liberal, Archer has come to be known for her independence and her propensity to vote against her party at times.
She's defied her party on several occasions, notably when she threw her support behind the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
Archer became a prominent supporter of the Voice in Tasmania and joined Prime Minister Anthony Albanese when he arrived in Launceston in August 2023 to back the YES campaign.
Ros Lewis
Mrs Lewis a former teacher is well-known and busy activist in human rights, refugee advocacy and climate action circles.
She's best known for her work with the local chapter of Extinction Rebellion who regularly agitate for stronger climate action through protests, bank sit-ins and other forms of civil disobedience.
Whatever you may think of Extinction Rebellion's actions, the group has definitely got people in Launceston talking.
Mrs Lewis is motivated by a strong sense of social justice and has been recognised on the Tasmanian Honour Roll of women for her work.
