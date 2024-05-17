'Too many people aren't accepted': Students show their acceptance in colour

May 17 is no ordinary day - the internationally celebrated day marks the date that homosexuality was no longer classified as a disease by the World Health Organisation.
Removed from the WHO Classification of Diseases in 1990, IDAHOBIT [International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia] is celebrated to encourage the inclusion of LGBTQIA+ members.
Students from Newstead College took the chance to dress colourfully and eat rainbow cake to advocate for safety, acceptance and equality for all.
Year 11 student Ryli Lee said the day allowed people to be themselves in a non-judgemental space.
"The day is against homophobia, bi-phobia and transphobia - basically we are just getting up about in our rainbow clothes to support the LGBTQIA+ community," she said.
"Too many people aren't accepted for being part of the community, it's a day of no judgement or bullying."
Students at Newstead College also brightened a wall at the school with a chalk rainbow during lunchtime, thanks to help from Pride Group members and photography teacher Jen Dickens.
The cake was baked by students in the Food and Hospitality Enterprise class and made into rainbows by Certificate II Cookery students, with the help of teachers Liz Self and Bronwyn Salter.
According to the IDAHOBIT website 68 percent of LGBTQIA+ employees in Australia are not out to everyone at work, two ion three LGBTQIA+ youth experience abuse due to their identity, 35 percent of LGBTQIA+ Australians have experienced verbal abuse in the past 12 months.
