'Nowhere to turn': Young Tasmanians call for action on housing

More than 120 young Tasmanians travelled to Launceston on Friday to voice their concerns over the housing crisis, contribute ideas and identify solutions.
The statewide youth forum hosted by the Youth Network of Tasmania (YNOT) presents an opportunity for young people to address the issues affecting them each year.
Among them was 16-year-old Sage Campbell, who said she's witnessed a number of friends experience a "variety of housing issues".
"It's terrifying not knowing where they're going to sleep this week and what's going to happen to them next," Sage said.
"There's so much uncertainty and worry that something will go wrong, because so many things have already gone wrong to get to that point."
She said she wanted to see governments and councils fund support services that make it safer for young people to live in the community.
"It's so hard when you have nowhere to go and nowhere to turn," Sage said.
"A lot of people don't think about young people as experiencing homelessness - they don't think of them as people who could go through that.
"When you think of a homeless person, you don't think of a teenager trying to finish college."
Sage called on local and state governments to listen the voices of young Tasmanians.
"When we don't include the voices of the people who are experiencing this issue, we don't actually make the kind of change that is necessary," Sage said.
"People cannot, no matter how much they think they can, understand an issue if they have not personally experienced it.
"Listen to young people, they know what they're talking about."
YNOT chief executive Tania Hunt said young Tasmanians not only chose the topic for this year's forum, but were instrumental in planning the forum content and delivery.
"Sadly, for an increasing number of young Tasmanians, home ownership is a pipe dream," Ms Hunt said.
"One way we can respond to these challenges is to ensure young people are involved in designing housing solutions that meet their needs.
"After this forum a report will be prepared for the government and decision makers that really outline housing in clarity for young Tasmanians, and we're urging the government to take action," Ms Hunt said.
