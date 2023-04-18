The Examiner
Laurel House to set up Youth Advisory Council on sexual violence

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated April 19 2023 - 8:04am, first published 6:30am
Kathryn Fordyce, CEO of Laurel House, a charity which will be setting up a Youth Advisory Council on sexual violence. Picture by Craig George.
Laurel House, an advocacy group in Northern Tasmania, is setting up a youth advisory council made up of survivors of sexual violence.

