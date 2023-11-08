The Examiner
Boomers and young people do believe in climate action

November 9 2023 - 8:27am
Listen to wise Mrs Lewis

"IT'S like we are calling a warning and nobody's listening" (Mrs Ros Lewis, The Examiner, November 7) exactly sums up how so many of us are feeling. My generation (in our 20's) is almost bursting with frustration that our decision makers are not listening - to us, to the scientists, to activists like Ros Lewis who care.

