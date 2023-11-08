Boomers and young people do believe in climate action

"IT'S like we are calling a warning and nobody's listening" (Mrs Ros Lewis, The Examiner, November 7) exactly sums up how so many of us are feeling. My generation (in our 20's) is almost bursting with frustration that our decision makers are not listening - to us, to the scientists, to activists like Ros Lewis who care.
Our wellbeing and our future wellbeing is totally reliant on a safe climate future. This is not opinion or politics - its solid scientific evidence.
Just like a smoker getting a lung cancer diagnosis, our world has been given a climate boiling diagnosis. It would be crazy for the Australian government to push for "just one more gas project", just as it would be for a smoker with lung cancer to push for just one more packet of cigarettes. And yet more coal and gas projects are being approved by the Labor government.
If our decision makers continue to delay the inevitable transition to a low carbon future, they are only demonstrating contempt for us all. If they listen to the science and listen to our own wise Mrs Lewis, we will all be better off.
Flynn McConnell, Cradoc
IN RESPONSE to 'Conflicted emotions around The Melbourne Cup' (The Examiner, November 7): I fully agree with you, Craig, both on the gambling and the cruelty. There must be better ways of creating a joyful social event where people have fun. And no, AFL in demand-built stadiums isn't the way either.
John Biggs, Launceston
I HOPE lots of younger folk read this week's "Our People" article (The Examiner, November 7) about Ros Lewis and her persistent efforts to stop the climate crisis.
As a fellow senior, I'm pleased to see Mrs Lewis showing that not everyone in our demographic is an uncaring science denier.
Next time a young person says "OK boomer" around me, I will tell them about the seniors who are doing all we can to hand over a world in reasonable shape. I believe there is even a group of climate activists in Tasmania called "Grey Power". Well, all power to them and to people like Mrs Lewis - for my grandchildren's sake, and yours.
Hugh Macdonald, Burnie
IT IS about time that the Premier got his head out of his a-- and thought more about spending money on a long term fix for our hospitals and not bowing to the AFL for a new stadium. My daughter had to wait for over three hours for an ambulance because of ramping on Tuesday (November 7). It is about time politicians put the people that elected them first and not the big end of town.
Denis Lynch, Ravenswood
RECENTLY, City of Launceston Council changed zoning laws at Inveresk to enable more private housing, which I consider a very short-sighted move in view of the area's history of natural disaster.
I hope anyone considering a new build realises they most likely won't get insurance due to this area being on a flood plain.
Other zoned areas prohibit any building that will house 1,000 people or more, as it is a protection in the event of a major flood.
Remember; "Noah built the Ark before it rained."
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
THANK you, Charmaine Manuel, for giving me hope on my Tuesday morning. Your "Our People" article on Mrs Lewis and her climate activist friends (The Examiner, 7 November) reminds me that we have many good people with the courage to stand up for what we all know is right.
As our governments show blatant disregard for scientific evidence and our lives by approving new fossil fuel projects and feeding us green washed spin, it's reassuring to see so many courageous climate legends in our community.
Thank you, Mrs Lewis and friends, for showing that our quality of life is not a mere political issue for politicians to score points on. It's a fundamental issue of wellbeing of the people and places we love. May more of our leaders follow your lead, rather than their political donors in the fossil fuel industry.
Sharee McCammon, Pelverata
I AM told if you break teeth and have to go to the state government's Northern Dental Centre the earliest appointment will be in February next year, but plans are coming along nicely for the AFL stadium in Hobart.
Teeth are breaking because public dental care is almost non-existent now in this state.
It is the system that is broken because this government has got other priorities.
Clive Scott, Grindelwald
