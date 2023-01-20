It's been almost three years of hard work, but it's about to pay off for Sweetbrew's owners, as Tatler Lane by Sweetbrew opens its doors next week.
The three-in-one cafe, bar and restaurant, complete with it's own roastery has come a long way from Sweetbrew's humble beginnings as a one-room cafe on George Street.
Co-owner and founder of Sweetbrew, Arch Brammall, said she felt a mix of emotions now that their efforts were finally coming to fruition.
"I'm humbled that we're able to be in the situation to do what we're doing," Mrs Brammall said.
"They say it takes a village and we certainly have our village and more."
Mrs Brammall said it was not an easy ride to bring Tatler Lane to life.
"We've faced some of the most difficult challenges we've ever had to get here," she said.
Mrs Brammall's husband and Sweetbrew co-founder, Tim Brammall, said the journey was so difficult it made the destination fantastic.
"That's what we've felt here because there are a lot of challenges for tenants," Tim said.
"When developers are developing there are processes to follow, building surveys and all those sorts of things."
"But it's tenants who create the heart of this city, who have these dreams and ambitions to look at a dilapidated laneway and say, we can turn this around to make something and spearhead a big change.
"Part of our journey has involved lawyers and trying to push through and make what we agreed to happen, happen."
Mrs Brammall said she believed Tatler Lane would hold its own across the nation.
"I don't think this is a small feat, I'm hoping it will be recognised for what it is," she said.
"There are very few venues that will host a cafe, restaurant, roastery and a bar all in one space."
She said to be able to have the same staff working across all aspects of Tatler Lane was part of what made it so exciting.
"It's not just about us, but the staff that have been with us for three, four; even seven years. That's almost unheard of in hospitality," Mrs Brammall said.
"None of our vision would have materialised without our crew and the Launceston community who supported us from this tiny six-seater cafe nine years ago."
Long-time Sweetbrew employee and new co-owner of Tatler Lane Aaron Jones said coffee was synonymous with community.
"You can't have it on its own," Mr Jones said.
"There are already thousands of people who have touched it before it gets to you, and when you supply consistent quality coffee people want to come back every day, maybe multiple times a day,"
Tim said restaurants often get accolades and are a place for celebration, but cafes are where we go to live.
"It's an everyday experience and maybe because of that, we forget just how amazing a space a cafe is," Tim said.
"You can come to spend a few dollars and sit there for hours sometimes and share experiences with other people, or be on your own."
"There's not many places you can do that."
Mrs Brammall said Tatler Lane was not trying to re-create what they've already done.
"It's to say thank you for celebrating with us and getting us to this point, now it's time to do something different," she said.
Tatler Lane by Sweetbrew officially opens January 26. Bookings can be made online, through Facebook messenger or in person at Sweetbrew.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.