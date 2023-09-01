A survivor of child sexual abuse spoke about how her childhood was taken from her and "replaced with a lifetime of unimaginable trauma" at an event marking the delivery of the Commission of Inquiry report to the Governor.
Keelie McMahon, an alleged victim of LGH nurse James Griffin, told the crowd that she was 14 years old when her innocence was taken by a man who swore to do no harm.
The Ribbons of Reflection, organised by advocacy group Laurel House and Northern Suburbs Community Centre, brought together victim-survivors, community members and a number of state and local politicians to mark the end of the inquiry.
Laurel House chief executive Kathryn Fordyce said the idea for the event came directly from a victim-survivor.
"The ribbons signify giving victim-survivors a voice and an opportunity for the public to acknowledge that voice," she said.
In her address, Ms Fordyce said the report came after 29 months of hard work from the commissioners and an extraordinary effort from victim-survivors, whistleblowers and their families and other people that supported them.
The event was also an opportunity to reflect what was heard during the commission, the impact of child sexual abuse, the failure to support survivors, and to hold the government to account in enacting all of the recommendations following the inquiry, Ms Fordyce said.
National Children Commissioner Anne Hollonds also gave an address saying the inquiry was a gruelling process and came at great personal cost to many people.
"For everyone here, I know that this commission has been a daily burden for all of you and a very heavy one," she said.
The commission's report is now with the governor and "she holds in her hands the grief, the anger, the loneliness, the sadness of so many including many of you here today", Ms Hollonds said.
The commissioner said children's policy across the country was fragmented and spread across various portfolios like health, social services, education and Indigenous affairs and scattered at the state and territory level.
"My observation is that children's policy, in that broader sense, is everywhere , but actually that means it's nowhere," Ms Hollonds said.
"No one is held accountable. Children's policy has no home."
Ms McMahon highlighted the failings of the foster care system and government institutions, including the Ashley Youth Detention Centre, in preventing child sexual abuse.
"These institutions responsible for helping raise and protect the next generation are inflicting a lifetime of trauma onto children who do not deserve it," she said.
Fellow survivor Kerri Collins said that Tasmanians were shocked at what was allowed to take place to children in institutions.
"The harsh reality is it's still happening," she said.
"It's not ended because we've had a Commission of Inquiry."
The event concluded with the tying of coloured ribbons with messages onto a figurine of a child.
The commission's report is due to be released publicly on September 26.
