North Launceston too strong in Northern derby despite third-quarter fade

They did not have it all their own way but North Launceston emerged winners in Friday night's TSL derby.
Launceston enforced the Bombers' first goal-less quarter this season, improving on their round-one performance in the 17.16 (118) to 5.4 (34) loss.
Returning from his one-week stint at Rocherlea, former coach Brad Cox-Goodyer booted four, while Dylan Riley and Ben Hyatt kicked two apiece for Launceston.
The Bombers entered forward-50 immediately and got the first goal on the board through some ingenious play by Declen Chugg.
Chugg fumbled a mark in the goal-square but the ball landed on his foot, going through for a major.
Play resembled a classic Northern derby for most of the term with plenty of pressure applied before Blade Sulzberger snapped a 13-minute goal-less streak.
A downfield free-kick to Michael Stingel extended the lead and just as the Blues looked like Blues looked like going five goal-less quarters in a row against the Bombers, Hyatt delivered.
The in-form small forward got the ball in the centre square and accelerated, finding the big sticks to a strong applause.
It seemed like the Blues had stemmed the bleeding until Cox-Goodyer broke away and goaled with a trademark left, sending the home side into quarter-time 20 points up.
That margin grew quickly as the Bombers nailed three goals in four minutes through Will Manshanden, a 65-metre Alex Lee bomb and Harvey Griffiths - who made up for an earlier lapse of judgement.
Irishman Eoin Molloy doubled the Blues' goals with a roving goal-square effort and after several missed chances, Cox-Goodyer kicked back-to-back majors, becoming the game's first multiple goal-kicker.
Sam Simpson kicked the last goal of the first half, getting on the end of a pristine Lee delivery by foot for the Bombers to take a 10.11 (71) to 2.2 (14).
The Blues upped their level in the third term, eating into margin throughout.
Leaders Brodie Palfreyman and Riley united for a goal before seconds to Hyatt and Riley brought the margin back to 39 points as the Bombers were held goal-less.
North coach Adrian Smith was seething at the break, asking his players "what was that?" and "where was the leadership?".
A response came in the opening minutes as Brandon Leary snapped from the pocket and Tony Aganas kicked truly.
Leary almost created something out of nothing again from the Invermay Park pocket but was stopped by the post in one of several behinds for the term before Cox-Goodyer's fourth stopped the run.
Two more Griffiths goals made him the Bombers' second multiple goal-kicker before Leary joined in as the home side repaid the goal-less favour to the Blues while kicking seven of their own.
