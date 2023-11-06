Arrests, bank sit-ins and trespass: Why Extinction Rebellion does what it does

Ros Lewis is tiny, soft-spoken and passionate about what she believes in.
The former high school teacher is now an activist who's dipped her fingers in everything from women's rights in Iran, refugee groups and human rights.
But the issue that she's most passionate about is climate action.
Mrs Lewis is one of the key figures in Extinction Rebellion's presence in Launceston and helps to run the organisation's media operations.
Extinction Rebellion has come to be known around the world for its radical, stunt-like tactics to get their message across about the need to take climate action.
Around the world, their protesters have blocked roads, entered in the House of Commons and glued themselves to artwork.
"We've made our own version of it, which is the more peaceful one here," Ms Lewis said, adding that it's up to every group to do what will work for them.
Although tamer than their global counterparts, the Launceston group has been involved in sit-ins at banks, politicians offices and attempts to block traffic.
Notable protesters such as retired pastor Jeff McKinnon and Dr Scott Bell have collectively been arrested over a dozen times.
Mrs Lewis said she would describe their actions as "civil disobedience" and says that it comes from a kind of desperation at the future climate change will bring.
The group sees themselves in the tradition of people of Gandhi, Emmeline Pankhurst, Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King, she said.
Their desperation comes from a sense of "I've done everything I can, what can I do?".
But others do more desperate things she says, citing the example of a former ambassador Gregory Andrews who's gone on an indefinite hunger strike outside parliament house in Canberra over coal exports.
Mrs Lewis said she was born on the North-West Coast in a fairly conservative, Christian family who passed on their principles of fairness to her.
She's been recognised on the Tasmanian Honour Roll of women for her work with Oxfam, Amnesty International, Make Poverty History, Fair Trade and the Australian Aid campaign against malaria.
She's now active in a number of social justice groups, not always as a member but "on-call" when help is needed.
She feels that while she's "not naturally good" at some of those things, she's got "stickability" and "a sense of commitment to get things done".
The Extinction Rebellion group in Launceston initially started off with letter writing campaigns, holding forums and inviting visiting speakers.
But their tactics are now more on conveying the urgency they feel climate action deserves, she said.
Mrs Lewis said that when they organise a protest, there were usually one or two people who know they're going to take "the next step".
That next step usually involves standing on the street until the police give them a warning that eventually leads to arrest.
They've also done this in banks and in the offices of three politicians which leads to the more serious charge of trespass, she said.
Mrs Lewis herself has only done it once, when she stood on the street and was arrested, bailed and fined.
It's not something that completely aligns with her personality, she said, describing herself as more of a "compromiser".
"So this is a bit of a new thing for me to be so outspoken and militant."
"There is no typical person in Extinction Rebellion," she said.
To those who are alienated by the group's tactics, Lewis said that respects them and their point of view.
"I would like to ask them what they suggest. Maybe I can add their action to mine and if it works, I'll keep doing it their way. But so far the other approaches are not getting the urgent results needed," she said.
But she feels that in 20 years time, people will look back and say "we know what you were talking about. We wish we'd listened to you."
"It's like we're calling a warning and nobody's listening. So we're just doing it louder and harder."
