The Examinersport
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/Sport/Football
Breaking

Draft-bolter Leake's first-round selection completes Launceston trifecta

Ben Hann
Josh Partridge
By Ben Hann, and Josh Partridge
Updated November 20 2023 - 9:00pm, first published 7:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GWS Giants' James Leake, North Melbourne's Colby McKercher and Western Bulldogs' Ryley Sanders complete a trio of Launceston-born first-round picks. Pictures by Phillip Biggs and Paul Scambler
GWS Giants' James Leake, North Melbourne's Colby McKercher and Western Bulldogs' Ryley Sanders complete a trio of Launceston-born first-round picks. Pictures by Phillip Biggs and Paul Scambler

In a historic night for Tasmanian football, three of the state's prospects have been selected in the first round of the AFL draft.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.