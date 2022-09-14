The Examiner
Launceston 16-year-old James Leake to play in TSL grand final

Brian Allen
Brian Allen
September 14 2022 - 7:30am
In this game, he's the youngest by two years. There has been some youngsters play more so at 17.

- Launceston coach Mitch Thorp
Launceston defender James Leake, 16, ahead of Saturday's TSL grand final at UTAS Stadium. He has played 13 senior games this season. Picture supplied

As coach Mitch Thorp says, Launceston defender James Leake might be a baby on his birth certificate but he's got a mature head on his shoulders.

Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

