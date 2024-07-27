NTFA footy: Cousens gets off chain as Tigers roll on toward Longford

The scene is set for an absolute cracker between Longford and Rocherlea in NTFA premier round 16.
Longford have won their past six matches and Rocherlea their past four with both teams looking to secure a finals double-chance.
Second-placed Longford, who are one win ahead of the City Tigers, continued their winning ways with a 14.17 (101) to 2.5 (17) away victory against Deloraine.
Luke Murfitt-Cowen kicked four goals while Joel Lloyd was named the Country Tigers' best.
Meanwhile, third-placed Rocherlea, who are one win ahead of Bridgenorth, flexed their muscle at home against fifth-ranked Hillwood with a 15.8 (98) to 3.9 (27) triumph.
Midfielder Jordan Cousens kicked three goals in the first half to put the game to bed by half-time.
His first goal came with about 15 seconds left in the first term. Rocherlea received a free-kick at half-forward and Cousens took advantage, kicking truly from about 50 metres.
He seemed to be rocking a new celebration as he kicked his second goal on the run halfway through the second stanza.
The number nine could be sighted on his own time and time again which was a worry for the Sharks against one of the league's top players.
And it wasn't long before he marked 40m out on an angle and guided the set shot through.
Rocherlea led by five goals at the half with Blake Pyke also playing a starring role across half-back.
He showcased his speed and ability to lock down and repel.
The bigger taking from the contest was how much work the Sharks need to do before their likely elimination final.
Ruck Hamish Leedham dominated the hit-outs but Hillwood struggled to make the most of them.
Meanwhile, the Tigers appeared to be playing a spare in defence and had a focus on getting in front of strong forward Archie Wilkinson.
It worked a treat as the competition's leading goal-kicker didn't register a major.
While Hillwood's defenders were gallant, Rocherlea had much less trouble scoring.
Brayden Claridge had a day out with four majors, including a great soccer goal on a tight angle.
After a poor second quarter, the Sharks worked themselves back into the game but their scoring efficiency hurt them.
It was best summed up when they attacked for about five minutes without a goal only for Rochlerea to get it down the other end and have Claridge finish from 15m out.
Assistant coach Kane Sanders gave the Sharks a spray at three-quarter-time about not manning up and urged them to get an arm across their opponents.
It evoked a response early in the final stanza but the Sharks couldn't convert gettable set shots.
In other matches, South Launceston beat Bracknell 16.6 (102) to 9.7 (61) after jumping to a 30-point quarter-time lead.
Hunter Farrelly played a starring role with five goals.
George Town won a 8.10 (58) to 8.4 (52) thriller against Scottsdale after coming from one goal down at the final change.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.