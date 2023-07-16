North Launceston's Ryley Sanders has been awarded the Larke Medal as the best and fairest player of the AFL's under-18 national championships.
The 18-year-old midfielder collected 142 disposals at an average of 35.5 per match to guide the Allies to a historic first title at the championships. He also kicked four goals across four matches.
Having been part of a Sanders dynasty at York Park, Sanders relocated to Victoria last year and was part of Sandringham Dragons' Coates Talent League premiership side last year.
The son of former Launceston coach and Bombers life member Adam previously played with the Tasmania Devils and made his debut at North aged just 15.
Sanders claimed the Larke Medal with 25 votes, finishing ahead of Allies teammate and fellow Tasmanian Colby McKercher, who polled 20.
Brisbane Lions midfielder Will Ashcroft claimed the Larke Medal in 2022, with other previous winners including Christian Petracca, Tom Hawkins, Sam Walsh, Lachie Whitfield and Oscar Allen.
The Larke Medal was selected by a panel comprising Kevin Sheehan (AFL talent ambassador), Tarkyn Lockyer (National Academy coach) and AFL recruiters Adrian Caruso (GWS Giants), Kade Nanscawen (Gold Coast Suns), David McMullin (Fremantle) and Stephen Wells (Geelong Cats).
The panel will also select the under-18 boys' All-Australian team, which will be announced next week.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
