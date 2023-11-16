When do Hawthorn, North Melbourne play in Tassie? Full AFL fixture released

The AFL have released the first 15 rounds of fixtures for the 2024 season, with Hawthorn set to continue their long-standing agreement to play four home games in Launceston once more.
North Melbourne will also host a quartet of matches in Hobart once again, meaning the usual eight matches are set to feature on Tasmanian soil.
Following last season's front-ended allocation in which the Hawks played North Melbourne in round three, Adelaide in round five and West Coast in round 10, the league has decided to run with a contrasting method.
The first game at UTAS Stadium is a May 11, Saturday afternoon clash with St Kilda in round nine.
The Hawks return in round 13 for another Saturday afternoon match against a refreshed GWS side who come off the bye, before welcoming a second interstate team in Fremantle in round 18.
With that fixture yet to be scheduled, Hawthorn play the Kangaroos for the second-straight season at UTAS, with their round 24 contest unlikely to have a date placed next to it until late into next season.
The Roos, who faced Port Adelaide, GWS, Melbourne and Gold Coast - in which they won only the last - will host the first game in Tasmania of the season as they play the Crows on Saturday, April 27, at 1.45pm.
Returning round 11, the AFL's 17th-placed side will entertain the other South Australian team as the Power arrive for yet another Saturday afternoon fixture.
North next visit their home away from home in round 20 as they host Geelong, before the Eagles make the lengthy flight from Western Australia in round 22.
