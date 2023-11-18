Who are Tasmania's top AFL draft picks since 2000 and where are they now?

With four Tasmanians in the mix for first-round honours at Monday night's AFL draft, new records could be set.
Tasmania's first-round draft picks to date have had mixed fortunes, with Colby McKercher, Ryley Sanders, James Leake and Arie Schoenmaker hopeful of strong careers.
Pick 5, 2013: Kade Kolodjashnij (Launceston) - Gold Coast
Tasmania's highest draft pick of the past 23 years, Kolodjashnij played 80 games - 78 at Gold Coast and two at Melbourne. He was traded to Melbourne at the end of 2018 alongside Steven May but was forced to retire in 2020 due to concussion issues.
Pick 6, 2006: Mitch Thorp (Tassie Mariners/North Launceston) - Hawthorn
While it did not work out for Thorp at AFL level, playing two games across three seasons, he went on to become one of the Tasmanian State League's most decorated players. His résumé includes being a four-time premiership coach, three-time premiership player, Tassie Medallist and Peter Hudson Medallist.
Pick 8, 2018: Tarryn Thomas (North Launceston) - North Melbourne
Thomas' 69 games at AFL level have featured plenty of skill but have been dipped in controversy due to several off-field issues. The 23-year-old signed a two-year contract extension in 2022 and reached several career highs at the back-end of last season.
Pick 9, 2018: Chayce Jones (Launceston) - Adelaide
After Adelaide attempted to land Thomas, they went with a fellow Tasmanian in Chayce Jones. The 23-year-old took his game to new heights on the wing in 2023 and is 76 games into his career at the exciting Crows.
Pick 10, 2002: Jason Laycock (Tassie Mariners/East Devonport) - Essendon
The 201cm ruck played 58 matches across seven seasons at the Bombers before being delisted at the end of 2010. He then played five seasons with Burnie before stints at Cygnet, New Norfolk and South Burnie, playing 10 games this season for New Norfolk.
PIck 13, 2006: Jack Riewoldt (Tassie Mariners/Clarence) - Richmond
One of Tasmanian football's greats, Riewoldt's career wound up this season, finishing on 347 games and 787 goals. The three-time premiership player and Coleman Medallist has turned his attention to discovering the fabric of the Tasmanian AFL side.
Pick 13, 2012: Jesse Lonergan (Launceston) - Gold Coast
Lonergan played 60 games across six seasons at the Suns but battled knee injuries towards the end in 2018. He then followed his uncle, former Essendon and Richmond player Sam, to Woodville-West Torrens - retiring in 2023 - and will next year be an assistant coach at SANFL side Norwood.
Pick 14, 2005: Grant Birchall (Tassie Mariners/Devonport) - Hawthorn
The four-time premiership player retired in 2021 after 15 years and 287 games in the AFL system across two clubs, becoming one of the league's most-respected defenders. Playing 248 games at Hawthorn, he was traded to Brisbane at the end of 2019 - where he became the club's runner in 2022 and 2023 post-retirement.
Pick 15, 2000: Simon Wiggins (Tasmanian Devils/Glenorchy) - Carlton
The versatile Wiggins played 116 games across 10 seasons and was nominated for the AFL's Robert Rose award for most courageous player twice. He made his first finals appearance in 2009, which would turn out to be his final game - retiring in 2010 after being unable to hit the park due to injury.
Pick 15, 2001: Barry Brooks (Tassie Mariners/Grassy) - Port Adelaide
The King Island ruck was initially drafted by the Power before being traded to St Kilda the following year without playing a game. He managed 10 matches across five seasons for the Saints before being delisted in 2007.
Pick 16, 2012: Jackson Thurlow (Launceston) - Geelong
Thurlow played 63 games over seven seasons - five at Geelong and two at Sydney after being traded to the Swans before 2019. Injuries plagued his AFL career, suffering a serious kidney injury in 2014 and missing 2016 with a ruptured ACL. He was a part of Launceston's 2022 TSL premiership win.
Pick 17, 2003: Billy Morrison (Tassie Mariners/North Hobart) - Collingwood
Described as a "prodigy" when drafted, Morrison was unable to get there - delisted without playing a game after two seasons on the Pies' list. Morrison still runs around at a local level, winning Mernda's best and fairest in the Northern Football Netball League.
Pick 20, 2006: Tom Hislop (Tassie Mariners/Burnie) - Essendon
Hislop played seven games across two years at Essendon, which was plagued by injury and disciplinary issues before he was redrafted by Richmond for 20 games in three years. He returned to play with Burnie in 2021, playing six games for 12 goals.
Pick 21, 2003: Alex Gilmour (Tassie Mariners/Wynyard) - Richmond
Gilmour, who has links to all three Tasmanian regions, was unable to play a game with Richmond in his two seasons. He now plays for Campania in the ODFA after previously coaching SFL side Hobart.
Pick 22, 2003: Cameron Thurley (Tasmania Devils/Clarence) - Geelong
Thurley featured for Geelong seven times in 2005 before being picked up by North Melbourne the following year where he played five games. He was then delisted and returned to the Tasmanian Devils and eventually Clarence before sustaining a serious brain injury in a fall in 2013.
Pick 22, 2004: Jesse Wells (Tasmania Devils/Burnie) - Western Bulldogs
Wells' selection meant consecutive Tasmanian pick 22s. However, the Burnie product was delisted after two seasons without playing a game despite winning the half-time sprint at the 2004 grand final.
Pick 22, 2015: Kieran Lovell (Kingborough) - Hawthorn
Now one of the state's best TSL players, Lovell played two matches for Hawthorn over three seasons in a career that was curtailed by injury. He featured in Box Hill's 2018 VFL grand final, kicking a goal to get them in front in the last quarter.
Pick 24, 2011: Henry Schade (North Hobart) - Gold Coast
After being drafted to Gold Coast, Schade played 20 games before heading to Collingwood for eight. The high point of Schade's five seasons in the system was as good as anyone's, keeping Lance Franklin goal-less in a win against the Swans at the SCG but he was delisted later that year.
Pick 25, 2007: Tom Collier (Tassie Mariners/Lauderdale) - Brisbane
Under-18 All-Australian representative Collier played 27 games across four seasons at the Lions as a defender during a challenging time for the club. He was delisted at the end of the 2011 season.
