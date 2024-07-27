Blues qualify for finals as Old Scotch claim dramatic win

Old Launcestonians have confirmed their place in the NTFAW premier finals, after the reigning premiers defeated South Launceston 2.8 (20) to 1.3 (9).
Determined to recover from a loss to Scottsdale - perhaps the biggest shock result in Tasmanian football this year - OLs would have known coming into their contest with South that a win would secure a spot in the top four.
But it was a cagey start.
Just one point apiece, at quarter-time, coach Abbey Green's women finally broke through for the first goal of the game in the second term.
They held South scoreless, but with one goal and five behinds to their name, Ols were by no means out of the woods.
Concern over whether they were wasting their chances intensified at the last break, having added just two behinds to their name, while South skipper Liana Freestone had added her side's first goal.
But Amelia Dowling's second major was the last in the contest, ensuring OLs' eighth victory of their campaign.
"Although the conditions were terrible today, the girls just wanted to be out there with one another playing their best football," Green said.
"It really showed in the way we performed in the contest, it was just pressure after pressure and the girls not giving up, I'm extremely proud of the way they went today."
While the post-season qualification is welcome, Green said the club was by no means satisfied, with a top-two spot of higher importance.
"We've got three more games left and it's really about finding the best position for our girls, consistency and making sure we're playing the game on our terms," she said.
On Friday night, Old Scotch continued their revival in dramatic circumstances as they came home late to defeat Launceston 4.5 (29) to 4.2 (26) in a true eight-pointer.
Trailing by six points at three-quarter-time, Old Scotch kicked 1.3 unanswered in the final term.
After a slow start to the season, the Thistles moved into a finals spot for the first time with three games remaining at the expense of their opponents, who are on a run of seven-consecutive losses.
Scottsdale's two game win-streak was brought to an abrupt end in their afternoon clash with Bridgenorth, who dominated in their 7.13 (55) to 0.1 (1) victory.
There were just two weekend fixtures in division one as Meander Valley defeated St Pats 14.5 (89) to 0.1 (1), while George Town saw off Evandale 7.10 (52) to 1.2 (8).
Their win continues the Sunettes' climb up the ladder, sitting just eight points away from league-leaders Hillwood with a game in hand.
George Town are now two wins clear of fifth-placed St Pats with as many games remaining.
