Kingborough have won their first Tasmanian State League premiership, defeating North Launceston 8.8 (56) to 5.11 (41) at North Hobart Oval.
The fourth flag by a Southern outfit - following in the footsteps of Clarence (2009 and '10) and Glenorchy (2016) - was sparked by a four-goal second term in a win that coach Trent Baumeler said he'll remember forever.
Nicholas Baker, Eddie Cole and Lachlan Clifford were instrumental in winning the midfield battle in that term to steer their side to victory.
"They got to work around the footy, we had Bakes outside the contest and then a few things opened up to allow him to come into the contest and that was really strong," Baumeler said.
"We've always across the season wanted to play Bakes as that big-bodied midfielder and he was able to play that role today."
Former Hawthorn AFL recruit Kieran Lovell willed his team to victory, overcoming a hamstring injury suffered in the qualifying final to win the Darrel Baldock Medal for best on ground.
"He was always playing [but] it did manipulate what his role had to be, the only issue he had was picking the ball up off the ground, which is an issue with hamstrings," Baumeler said.
"To be honest, with Kieran it wasn't something that we were willing to test, it was 'let's just get him to the game'."
GRAND FINAL PREVIEWS
The Tigers struck first through Cole as a high free-kick put him 20 metres out directly in front before the Bombers took charge of the first quarter.
A handpass by coach Brad Cox-Goodyer found the running Blade Sulzberger, who his leader predicted to shine on the big stage.
He found the goals and teammate Harvey Griffiths followed suit, creating 45 metres between him and the target before running into the open goal-square.
An Oscar Mansell run-down tackle created the Bombers' next chance, wrapping up Ben Donnelly before having to come off through the blood rule - with Cox-Goodyer the closest man.
The Peter Hudson Medallist found the big sticks and silenced the crowd, giving the Bombers a 3.2 (20) to 1.2 (8) quarter-time lead.
However, the Tigers came out roaring in the second quarter - kicking four goals to the Bombers' none.
Jack Tomkinson extended the lead, outworking Lockie Mitchell in their one-on-one battle in the goal-square to give the Tigers momentum heading into the main break.
Adding injury to insult for the Bombers as they trailed 5.6 (36) to 3.3 (21) at the main break, Mitchell Nicholas emerged from the rooms with an injured right shoulder.
North Launceston were unable to negate Kingborough's momentum as the Tigers took it and ran at the start of the premiership quarter.
Skipper Clifford pounced on a Mitchell turnover before Lovell created another moment of brilliance, weaving and snapping again to make it six unanswered majors for the Tigers and a 27-point lead.
It took a spark from Cox-Goodyer to break the Bombers' drought, wheeling around on his left in a trademark fashion to give his side some life.
They created several chances to shrink the margin as much of the play was in their half but Kingborough were able to grab one against the run, with Lovell booting his third.
A penetrating handball from James Webb found the running Tiger, with the former Hawthorn recruit finding the big sticks with ease.
Trailing by 25 points heading into the last, the Bombers kicked the solitary goal of the term through their coach - his third of the match - before both sides were unable to convert chances and the Tigers' maiden premiership was confirmed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.