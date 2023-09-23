The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football
Updated

Kingborough win 2023 Tasmanian State League grand final

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated September 23 2023 - 9:19pm, first published 7:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kingborough have won their first Tasmanian State League premiership, defeating North Launceston 8.8 (56) to 5.11 (41) at North Hobart Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
Collingwood rule injured McStay out of AFL grand final
Collingwood forward Daniel McStay will miss the AFL grand final because of a knee injury. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
Oliver Caffrey, Shayne Hope and Murray Wenzel
More from sports
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.