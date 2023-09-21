North Launceston have learned plenty of lessons from their two-point qualifying final loss against North Hobart according to coach Hadyn Goss.
As the Bombers prepare for their TSL Development League grand final against the Demons, Goss reflected honestly on what went wrong a fortnight earlier.
"Our decision-making going forward really hurt us," he said.
"We won clearances, we won contested ball and things like that, but then our delivery going inside forward-50 and some of the decisions we made weren't great, which again meant we didn't capitalise on that fully.
"Whereas on the flip side, they made the most of the footy when they had it and obviously took advantage of that when they got it forward and kicked some goals when they got it down there."
With their only previous meeting at North Hobart Oval being a 35-point loss, the Bombers beat the Demons a week before the qualifying final by 87 points at UTAS Stadium.
Goss said North Hobart's senior team missing September football had made their D-League side much stronger, but suggested the Bombers were undone by the expectation of finals.
"I just think our boys were a little bit overawed in terms of the occasion," he said.
"Most of the group were the ones that played in the elimination final last year and we got a bit stunned by North Hobart then and I think it was a bit the same on the weekend.
"They turned up on the day, they were really just a bit tougher, a bit harder for longer periods of the game. We felt like we were on top for long periods of it, but we just had some lapses where they kicked one or two goals, and in a low scoring game, one or two goals can be the difference, which it ultimately was."
The Northern Bombers booked their ticket to the big dance against Southern counterparts Lauderdale as they won comfortably at UTAS Stadium.
Goss said the 32-point victory was down to his squad's developing maturity.
"Lauderdale started the game really well to their credit, they came out hot, especially out on UTAS Stadium which is normally a ground where this year no one's really been within eight or nine goals," he said.
"They really took it up to us in that first quarter, but to our boys' credit they withstood the heat and they weathered what Lauderdale had to throw at us.
"We had to adapt in the game which was good, because earlier on in the season being a bit more immature, the boys wouldn't be able to do that during the quarter, they'd have to wait for a break for the coaches to come out and say 'right, we need to do x and y'.
"We showed some good signs of growth, especially from the start of the year and even from that qualifying final loss where we didn't really adapt that well in-game, to then be able to do that in the prelim last week was really pleasing."
