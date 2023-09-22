Having grown up around the North Launceston Football Club, a senior premiership win would "mean the world" to Oscar Mansell.
The 19-year-old, who works at UTAS Stadium as a groundsman, has premiership success running through his veins.
His father Brett played in the Bombers' 1995 flag, while brother Rhyan is a three-time premiership winner - playing in the 2017, '18 and '19 victories before catching the eye of Richmond recruiters.
"I've waited pretty much my whole life for it," Mansell said.
"Improving every week has been my goal this year and I feel like I've done pretty well at that.
"Having Dad and Rhyan around to give me advice helps my footy a lot - they've always been there to offer any tips."
Rhyan's influence on Oscar's football is obvious as a dangerous small forward that dons the number 18 and occasionally pulls off a remarkably similar goal celebration.
Oscar also played for Woodville-West Torrens' under-18 SANFL side in 2021, playing six games before "just falling short" of the premiership side.
Moving back to Tasmania midway through last season, he debuted for the senior side in round 13 and played four games.
He's made the most of his senior opportunities this season, playing 17 matches and kicking eight goals - including three in the season-opener against Launceston.
"He looked like he was going to take that real big leap and obviously throughout the year he's continued to develop," coach Brad Cox-Goodyer said.
"He spent a bit of time in development league and then obviously came through and has held his spot at the back-end of the year.
"He told me he was a little bit nervous going into this week but I reassured him his spot was safe because he played brilliantly last week and he's at the point now where he's a really prominent senior player and we've got full faith in him.
"His best attribute at the moment is his kicking inside 50 which is obviously an area of improvement for us and he really lowers his eyes and uses it well inside 50."
Oscar is not the only Mansell playing for a premiership on Saturday, with younger brother Eliah the development league's vice-captain.
