North Launceston 2023 TSL D-League grand final coach's preview

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated September 22 2023 - 11:37am, first published 11:35am
Two Tasmania Devils players and a pair of senior representatives will enter North Launceston's Development League 22 for their grand final against North Hobart.

