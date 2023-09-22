Two Tasmania Devils players and a pair of senior representatives will enter North Launceston's Development League 22 for their grand final against North Hobart.
Josh Rickard, Sam Simpson, Harry Summers and Max Roney will all take to North Hobart Oval at 11.30am as the Bombers look to avenge their qualifying final loss.
D-League best and fairest winner Rickard and Simpson were both ousted from the senior line-up that prepares for the State League grand final against Kingborough, while Summers and Roney have returned from Bendigo following the Devils' loss to Eastern Ranges in the Coates Talent League preliminary final.
Bombers coach Hadyn Goss outlined what each inclusion would bring.
"Josh, as announced on Monday night was the Eade Medallist despite only playing eight games at the level, so it just shows how impactful he can be for us," he said.
"He'll run through on-ball and he'll give us that really, hard-nosed edge in the contest which is obviously what we need.
"He's got some great leg-speed, so we'll try and get the ball into his hands. North Hobart Oval is a small ground so if he can really get that burst of speed happening and break away from contests and clearances then obviously he'll be pretty dangerous for us.
"Sam comes back from the senior team. He'll run through the wing/half-back, that sort of rotation. He gives us another bigger body, obviously senior finals experience now and we'll look to Sam for a bit of leadership amongst the group.
"Harry comes back from from the Devils where he basically played the last 10 or a dozen games with them. He's a good outside player, if we can get it into his hands, same as Josh, he can get out and run and carry the footy.
"He's a great user by foot and he can find the scoreboard as well. We'll be looking at Harry if we're in a bit of a stalemate within the game and we need a spark.
"Max is also one who's played the majority of the year in the Devils, he's played a handful of senior games with us as well.
"He's a really good outside player, uses the footy well and same as Sam, he'll run through that half-back/wing rotation and again, we'll look to him to give us some run and some carry and obviously use his foot skills, which is his strength."
With multiple changes week-to-week far from taboo for Goss' side, the coach said the way they have dealt with the lack of consistency had been key to their success.
"It's that next-man-up attitude I think shows in our footy," he said.
"I don't think there's been a game this year where we've had an unchanged team from one week to the next which obviously means we've always got constant changes with boys playing for the Devils, going out to play seniors, school footy through the middle period of the year.
"There's always guys coming and going out of the team so we've had that next-man-up attitude of 'right, we've lost a soldier this week, next one comes in and plays a role'.
"It's not about guys going out there and having 40 touches and kicking five goals, you need to come in and play a role and specific role and we've had guys come in and do that and the boys understand that's what's required to be successful."
