As one of the Tasmanian State League's top midfielders, North Launceston's Ben Simpson is no stranger to 'copping a tag'.
The 22-year-old co-captain battled through one in Sunday's preliminary final win over Clarence to be named the Bombers' third best player and is expecting another in this weekend's decider at North Hobart Oval.
Due to stoppages being "pretty man-on-man regardless", it's something Simpson does not "spend a lot of time thinking about" but has worked closely with coach Brad Cox-Goodyer on refining the craft.
"He's been on the end of some pretty heavy tags for a lot of years and now that he's gone forward, I'll probably wear the brunt of that instead," Simpson said.
"So I've been able to speak with him a little bit over the last few weeks when I've been copping that tag a bit more regularly and that's been good."
Having played grand final opponents Kingborough just over a week ago, Simpson expects a similar tag from Eddie Cole - who was a teammate in the state representative game earlier this year.
"He did a pretty good job on me last time, so I'll look to learn from that," Simpson said.
"Hindsight's a funny thing, we went in with a few plans last time to have a bit more of an effect on the game without winning so much of the ball and at the end of the day, it didn't work out that way.
"We'll go in with a few ideas, we tried a few things [Sunday], threw a few midfielders around a little bit differently, so we'll look at what worked and what didn't work last weekend against Kingborough and we'll build on that."
Simpson took his game to another level this season averaging 25 disposals per game, 12 contested possessions and eight clearances, while finishing second in the media-voted player of the year award.
Already a three-time premiership player with the Bombers having been a part of the 2017-19 premierships, the former Scotch Oakburn College student has been a part of some great teams.
The club has made nine of the past 10 statewide deciders, with 54 Bombers becoming premiership players.
"I'm pretty proud to be part of a pretty great club and there's a lot of people that have been gone since then there's been massive parts of that as well but we've got guys like Brad Cox-Goodyer and Jack Avent that have been there through all of those 10 years," Simpson said.
"It says a lot about them and their leadership and we've been able to bring in very much a new group that we started with two years ago and brought back to the same position we've been through that 10-year period."
