North Launceston have made two changes for the Tasmanian State League grand final against Kingborough at North Hobart Oval.
Tasmania Devils duo Heath Ollington and Oscar van Dam have been named for the decider, replacing Sam Simpson and Josh Rickard in the line-up.
At the other end of the state, Kingborough's Lochie Griggs was unable to get up for the grand final due to a knee injury.
North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer said selection was extremely tough.
"You're dealing with human beings when you do things like this," he said.
"Especially when you talk about grand finals and obviously we knew we had some quality players coming back from the Devils and we're playing senior football and have to pick our best team.
"Unfortunately a couple of guys will miss out and they're obviously tough conversations we have to have but at the end of the day, we're going to do what's best for our football club."
Cox-Goodyer said the additions of Ollington and Van Dam weren't a surprise, with the pair bringing key qualities to the table that the Bombers have not had against Kingborough so far this season.
"Heath is a tough, inside midfielder that can do it with the best and Heath brings a tall defender that can compete with the big guys but also give us some drive out of the back half."
The Bombers have been the most dominant side since the Tasmanian State League resumed in 2009.
They won five premierships in six years from 2014 to 2019 and made grand finals in 2020 and 2021 before dropping out of the finals last season.
This season, Kingborough have defeated the Bombers three times, including their two most-recent clashes at UTAS Stadium and Twin Ovals.
The UTAS Stadium round-19 game was described as "a great advertisement for TSL footy" before Kingborough took the qualifying final match away from North in the third quarter.
They booted eight unanswered goals and bettered the Bombers in the middle of the ground, which Cox-Goodyer said is the Tigers' main strength.
"It's no secret that they're a contested footy side - all of their stats point to they've been really strong in that area and I think just from an eye-test you'd be able to get that too," he said.
"They base their game around clearance and not messing about when getting it into their tall forwards who can take a catch.
"It's a pretty basic game style but you've got to have a game style that works for what you've got out on the park and they do that really well."
The Bombers' coach assured that the third-quarter blitz "won't happen again", with the team's midfielders leading the way in the preliminary final win against Clarence.
The Tigers and Bombers are yet to meet at North Hobart Oval this season, which adds intrigue to the match as the ground host its first statewide final since the 1999 Tasmanian State Football League decider.
"It's going to be tight and contested - it's 35 metres narrower than UTAS and 20 metres shorter," Cox-Goodyer said.
"In terms of the dimensions of the ground, it's going to change the game a fair bit and you're going to see a pretty tough, contested game of football.
"Whether they think they're better than us or not, we know that we can compete on the inside and we've got some talent in there.
"The likes of Ben [Simpson] and Jack [Avent] have been there and played in tough, contested grand finals as well and so has Alex [Lee] so we've got guys that have been there and done it.
"We're backing them in to do the job early and you can still move the footy there, it's still a footy ground at the end of the day and if you play your brand, you can still to that - so we're trying to be tough on the inside and then get on the outside and make them run."
"Now we get to play in the best two hours of the season."
The excitement in Kingborough coach Trent Baumeler's voice was evident as his side lines up for a second-straight grand final.
After going down to Launceston last season, they now face the Tasmanian State League's other Northern side, North Launceston.
Baumeler said it's been a different preparation having won the qualifying final a fortnight ago.
"Being able to have that time to process the qualifying final and a little bit of the season that's gone and then be able to sit back and wait for who your opponent is and then concentrate on that this week has been nice," he said.
"Last year we came through the preliminary final and that was a pretty emotional, tough game.
"To be able to have that little bit of an extra break to process things and know what the week looks like leading in with a little bit more media and all those sorts of things - I think it's really good that a fair few of us have been here before and we know what to expect."
The Tigers "haven't really spoken about" last year's grand final loss given the club's high turnover in players.
They look vastly different to last year's line-up with Baumeler estimating 10 players that were a part of that team either not at the club or unavailable.
"The new guys that we've brought in have been awesome - James Webb, James Zeitzen, Murray Bastick, Jake Williams, Nic Baker - those sorts of guys they've been key contributors for us.
"The guys that have stuck around in that core like Cliff [Lachlan Clifford] and those sorts of guys, Soup [Will Campbell] and Eddie Cole - it's mashed together really well.
"It's been good to have a different sort of group."
One of the side's biggest names Lochie Griggs was unable to get himself ready for the match after suffering a knee injury before the first round of finals.
But Baumeler said it was not through lack of trying.
"He had a six-to-eight-week injury that he was trying to turn around in three to four and he's given it everything he can," he said.
"But unfortunately he hasn't quite got to the line there with that and that was a really difficult conversation to have last night, his body's not allowing him to do what he needs to do to execute his role really well.
"We're really proud of him and the crack that he's had at it and to be honest, he came along really well. If it was in seven days' time he'd be a massive chance to play but he's just not quite there at the moment.
"That's really disappointing for Lochie but the fact he made the effort has really galvanised a few of our boys and I know he'll be in our guys' minds and hearts going into the contest."
