"It's not every day you get to play in a grand final."
North Launceston development league player Alistair Bourne summed it up perfectly ahead of the Bombers' grand final clash with North Hobart on Saturday.
The Bombers were defeated by their weekend opponents in the qualifying final a fortnight ago but the minor premiers sealed their spot in the decider by bettering Lauderdale by 32 points.
"Obviously with the qualifying final loss it's not ideal but I think that just keeps us on our toes," Bourne said.
"Against Lauderdale last weekend, they really came up here with some confidence. They beat Clarence who are a pretty class outfit and we went to work and got the job done."
The 22-year-old said the conditions played a big role in the qualifying final defeat but admitted some of their younger players were a bit shocked by the pressure of finals football.
Playing before their senior side in the State League's grand final day at North Hobart Oval, the Hadyn Goss-coached outfit have only been beaten by the Demons this year.
"We've only played them down there once this year and we lost that game, so we've got nothing to lose," Bourne said.
"It's a smaller ground so we'll have to play a little bit differently to what we usually like to out here on the vast expanse of UTAS but I'm sure we can sort ourselves out.
"I've played enough games at North Hobart now to know what to expect ... it's a bit of a bull-ring in there.
"Sometimes they play quite a physical brand of football but our younger blokes love to run and use what space is available so we'll back them in to take on the challenge."
The former Launceston Church Grammar student has played four senior games at North Launceston but has spent this season in the development league's defence.
"I've been more of an organiser this year, down back pointing fingers and talking to the younger blokes a little bit so I've taken on more of a leadership role in the d-league this year, which is very nice to see some success with."
The development league grand final starts at 11.30am before the seniors between North Launceston and Kingborough at 2.30pm.
