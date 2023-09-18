Lauderdale superstar Sam Siggins has furthered his standing as Tasmania's top player by winning a third Alastair Lynch Medal as the State League's best player.
First winning in 2020, the 29-year-old completed back-to-back honours by five votes, finishing on 23 - ahead of North Launceston's Ben Simpson (18) and Clarence's Baxter Norton (17).
Polling just five votes in the first seven rounds, Siggins - who played as a ruck, midfielder and forward throughout the season - put together five best-on-ground performances, including a hat-trick in the final three games.
The Southern Bomber topped the competition for disposals, contested possessions and clearances, while also featuring in the top 10 for inside 50s, hit-outs and contested marks.
Being crowned Lynch Medallist added to the back-to-back media-voted player of the year awards, while Siggins was also named the Lefroy Medallist for Tasmania's player of the match in the representative clash against Queensland in July.
After seven different winners in the first seven years of the competition, only four players have claimed the Lynch Medal since 2015, with Glenorchy's Jaye Bowden and North Launceston pair Brad Cox-Goodyer and Josh Ponting all winning the medal twice.
Kingborough's Kieran Lovell (16 votes) and Cox-Goodyer (15) rounded out the top five.
Siggins was not the only major winner on the TSL's night of nights, with North Launceston's Josh Rickard named the Rodney Eade Medallist for the development league's best player.
Playing only eight games, Rickard polled in six of those - including three best-on-ground performances - to finish on 14 votes.
Lauderdale ruck Haydn Smith (12) and Northern Bombers teammate Oscar Harper (11) rounded out the top three.
As the Bombers' development league made the grand final on Sunday, Rickard played a crucial part in the seniors' win - kicking the first of six consecutive goals that put the final margin at 20 points.
Fellow North Launceston players Alex Lee and Jack Avent were among a group of four that were named life members of the competition, following in the footsteps of Cox-Goodyer and president Thane Brady.
Glenorchy player-coach Josh Arnold and umpire Mark Tuckett were the others inducted on Monday night.
Glenorchy's Blake Waight was named the Matthew Richardson Medallist as the competition's best young player.
Debuting for the Magpies last season, the club's vice-captain was named in the team of the year following his season of 19.5 disposals, 2.8 intercept marks and 4.2 rebound-50s per game.
To be eligible for the medal, the player needs to have played less than 20 senior games heading into the season, be under 23 years of age and have less than two years on a senior list.
