Sam Siggins has become Lauderdale's first Alastair Lynch Medallist for the Tasmanian State League's best and fairest.
The former Adelaide Crows-listed star didn't get a vote until round six but came home with a wet sail, polling in 11 matches with nine best-on-ground performances.
He finished with 30 votes, overtaking Kingborough's Kieran Lovell (26) late in the count, with the Tiger having led most of the night.
Launceston's Brodie Palfreyman tied for second with Lovell while teammate Fletcher Seymour (18) and North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer (17), who won the award last year, rounded out the top five.
The night didn't finish there for Cox-Goodyer, with the Bombers' veteran awarded TSL life membership alongside the club's president Thane Brady.
Cox-Goodyer and North Hobart's Hugh Williams both reached the 200 senior games mark alongside umpire Adrian Cornish, while Brady was recognised for his longevity as president.
Launceston's Sam Foley took out the development league best and fairest, named after Rodney Eade.
The Blue only played nine development league games, polling best on ground in seven to reach 21 votes, defeating teammate Liam Canny (15) and North Launceston's Oscar Harper (13).
Powerful Kingborough forward Jordan Lane, who kicked 43 goals this year, was named the Matthew Richardson Medallist for the competition's best young player.
To be eligible, the player has to have played less than 20 senior games, be under 23 and have no more than two years on a senior list.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
