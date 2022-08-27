The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sam Siggins wins Lynch Medal as Brad Cox-Goodyer, Thane Brady get inducted

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
August 27 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauderdale's Sam Siggins has been named the Alastair Lynch Medallist for 2022. Picture by Neil Richardson

Sam Siggins has become Lauderdale's first Alastair Lynch Medallist for the Tasmanian State League's best and fairest.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.