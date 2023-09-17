North Launceston's development league outfit have qualified for next week's grand final, defeating Lauderdale 10.18 (78) to 6.10 (46).
After going through the home-and-away season only dropping one game, the Northern Bombers went down to North Hobart last weekend and will get their chance at revenge on the big stage.
The victorious side opened their account through the running Coby Chugg, who received a handball from open tall Oscar Harper.
Lauderdale bit right back through Jason Gridley but the Northern Bombers were able to take a five-point lead into quarter-time as Will Gibson nailed a set-shot that drifted right to left.
The visitors showed they were up for the fight early in the second, kicking the first two goals through Jackson Devine and William Broomhall.
However, the minor premiers changed the momentum of the term with three unanswered goals before the main break as ruck Oliver Dean, a running Brad Rickard and Dom Pitt found the big sticks.
With his side leading by 15 going into the third term, Charlie Skipper produced a running checkside, which looked like being the only major for the quarter before two quick ones to North extended the lead.
Arthur Schilling received a handball and quickly threw it on his boot for a classy snap that bent the right way at the right time and teammate Lachlan French converted a set-shot minutes later.
Broomhall's second snapped the streak of six consecutive goals for the home side, nailing a shot after a short, sharp pass from Gridley.
Gridley made it two in a row for Lauderdale, goaling just before three-quarter-time and Craig Blaschke added another early in the final term - putting plenty of pressure on North Launceston.
A Gibson major relieved some of that before both sides squandered big opportunities throughout the term as the Northern Bombers maintained around a three-goal lead.
They sealed the deal through the game's first goal-kicker Chugg, who marked at the top of the goal-square and found the middle.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.