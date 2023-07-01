The Examiner
Tasmania defeat Queensland in representative football

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated July 1 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 4:57pm
Sam Siggins wrote his name into Tasmanian folklore in front of 7,189 passionate supporters as Tasmania defeated Queensland at North Hobart Oval.

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

