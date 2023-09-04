Lauderdale's Sam Siggins catapulted the State League into finals by becoming just its second performer to win back-to-back player of the year awards.
The former Adelaide Crow delivered a barn-storming finish to the season to join Glenorchy's Jaye Bowden as the only players to retain the honour.
Described by Tasmanian state men's coach Maverick Weller as a "unicorn", Siggins polled votes in 11 matches headlined by six three-vote performances.
He polled maximum votes in each of his last three games to finish three clear of North Launceston co-captain Ben Simpson.
Siggins produced some eye-watering stat-lines over the season, averaging 172 Premier Data ranking points, 34 disposals, 22 contested possessions, 14 clearances, six inside-50s, 1.5 goals and 20 hit-outs per match.
Siggins takes home a Cripps appliance pack, as well as $1000.
The player of the year award is voted by Tasmania's media.
Previous winners include Launceston's Scott Stephens, Jobi Harper, Jay Blackberry and Mitch Thorp (then with South Launceston) and Northern Bombers coaches Taylor Whitford (twice) and Brad Cox-Goodyer.
The State League enters finals on Saturday with all matches taking place down south as Twin Ovals and Bellerive Oval both host games from seniors, reserves and the Southern Tasmanian Junior Football League.
The glamour fixture is the qualifying final between minor premiers Kingborough and North Launceston at Kingston at 2.30pm on Saturday at the same time that Launceston fight to stay in the equation in an elimination final against Clarence at Bellerive.
