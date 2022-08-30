Thane Brady and Brad Cox-Goodyer have reflected on their shared journey after the pair were awarded life membership of the Tasmanian State League.
Inducted alongside North Hobart's Hugh Williams and umpire Adrian Cornish on Saturday night, North Launceston's president and coach received letters from AFL Tasmania's regional manager for the league Andy Bennett.
Brady said it was "a special moment" sharing it with Cox-Goodyer as their TSL journeys have coincided.
"I took over the role of president end 2009 season when Brad was just breaking into the seniors. We have developed a fantastic friendship and I admire the person he has become," Brady said.
"Players at TSL level invest everything they have in becoming the best they can be. As a volunteer administrator I've always tried to match the commitment level.
"As a young player at North Launceston, I benefited through the generosity and support volunteers gave me - I'm just keeping the tradition alive by paying it forward and will do so for as long as possible."
Brady suggested the recognition was one that stems from his and the club's resilience.
"Over the years we have faced non-stop challenges, however through sheer determination working together we are still here running a significant footy program developing talent that benefits other clubs, competitions and our community as a whole.
"Since receiving the award I have been overwhelmed with positive messages from past players, parents, friends and club stakeholders sharing their appreciation for the contribution and that makes me very proud indeed.
"Footy clubs are about people."
Cox-Goodyer, who played his 200th senior game for North Launceston last season, echoed Brady's thoughts on how special it was to go in alongside a fellow clubman.
"Thane took over the presidency when I was probably 15-16 in my real junior years of starting at the senior club," Cox-Goodyer said.
"So to work alongside him the whole way through and get the recognition on the same night is pretty special and probably something that will mean more over time I reckon.
"It's a nice little reward for a fair bit of time, commitment and whatnot to the league.
"I guess it's quite a small group at the moment because it is quite a new concept. To be one of the first few is a bit of a privilege."
Cox-Goodyer received plenty of congratulatory messages, including some from the likes of former coach Taylor Whitford and last year's skipper Jay Foon.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
