Glitzy, glamorous and ostentatious outfits were the stars of the red carpet at the opening night of Tasmania's Breath of Fresh Air (BOFA) film festival at the Plough Inn on Friday.
The sold-out event was a who's who of Launcestonians enjoying canapes and chardonnay ahead of the opening screening of the Korean romantic drama Past Lives.
The red carpet affair kicked off the state's premier film festival's three-day run, with guests flying in from Sydney, Victoria and as far as Los Angeles.
There was a buzz in the air as movie-buffs readied themselves for a massive weekend of screenings, including 11 feature films, eight classics, five sessions of more than 50 animations and over 20 Tassie and Australian shorts across seven of the region's exceptional locales.
Festival director and co-founder Owen Tilbury - who will call a wrap on his 14-year tenure in the role after this year's festival - said his final opening night at the helm was a "worthy last hurrah".
"Life's about renewal; about being born, being creative, being fulfilled and passing on to the next generation," Tilbury said.
"We've had a lot of fun, hopefully made the world a better place, and there's others who can come and carry that flame forward.
"Tonight's a great night to be celebrating all we've achieved, BOFA 2023's opening and BOFA's future."
Another special treat on opening night for all festivalgoers were a few songs courtesy of Launceston's mayor, Matthew Garwood, and his wife, who were a dulcet-toned treat for the revellers.
"As we spring into spring, we start to spring even more into the events calendar," Cr Garwood said.
"It's fantastic to come out of a very busy winter and to celebrate BOFA, an incredible celebration of film and the arts."
The Breath of Fresh Air Film Festival runs from Friday, September 1, to Sunday, September 4, with it's full calendar of must-see movies available at the festival website.
