The stage is set for the state's premier film festival to roll out the red carpet of its three-day cinematic, "place-based" extravaganza beginning on September 1.
The Tasmanian Breath of Fresh Air Film Festival will host its opening night tonight at the Plough Inn before heading to Launceston's Village Cinema for a unique offering of "life-changing" cinema.
The annual festival returns for its 14th year, showcasing 11 feature films, eight classics, five sessions of more than 50 animations and over 20 Tassie and Australian shorts across seven of the region's exceptional locales.
BOFA's opening night - which has regularly hosted a Launceston "dressed to the nines" - will screen the Korean film Past Lives, a romantic story of a love that never was.
Festival founder Owen Tilbury said Past Lives was a microcosm of what BOFA represents and of this year's festival: "films that inspire positive change and conversation".
"A BOFA film is really something cinematically excellent with great storytelling," Tilbury said.
"This is a nuanced love story that represents the world - particularly New York - in a true, realistic way.
"It's a moral challenge that leaves people wanting to talk about it, to speak on other people's situations and perhaps your own situation.
"We don't want people going off and saying, 'wow, that was great', then wondering off to get some ice cream after the film.
"BOFA isn't about that; it's about inspiring positive change and you can only do that through understanding the world around you and being challenged by it.
"That's what a BOFA film is, and that's what Past Lives is."
Alongside the opening film, BOFA's red carpet affair will host live music from Edwina Blush Band as well as a special session of serenading from Launceston's mayor Matthew Garwood.
The Breath of Fresh Air Film Festival runs from Friday, September 1, to Sunday, September 4, with it's full calendar of must-see movies available at the festival website.
