The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
What's on

Breath of Fresh Air Film Festival 2023 to kick off this weekend

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated September 1 2023 - 10:52am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"Past Lives" will open this year's Breath of Fresh Air Film Festival. Picture supplied
"Past Lives" will open this year's Breath of Fresh Air Film Festival. Picture supplied

The stage is set for the state's premier film festival to roll out the red carpet of its three-day cinematic, "place-based" extravaganza beginning on September 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.