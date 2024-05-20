'Diplomat Dan' approaches court to have arrest warrant withdrawn

A Launceston magistrate revoked an arrest warrant for a man who left the court before a hearing started Monday after the defendant contacted the court.
Daniel Victor Gandini, who prefers to be called 'Diplomat Dan,' left the court about 11 a.m., prompting magistrate Simon Brown to issue an arrest warrant at the police's request.
However, the defendant appeared in court by telephone at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday, asking for the arrest warrant to be vacated.
Mr Brown attempted to identify Mr Gandini via his date of birth after he insisted on being called 'Diplomat Dan'.
After being satisfied with who he was talking to, Mr Brown referred to him as 'defendant'.
Mr Brown told the defendant that he proposed to vacate the arrest warrant and give him a date for a full hearing on July 23. It was initially [proposed that only a part hearing would have been held on May 20).
The defendant asked for further and better particulars of the police case against him - which usually costs a fee of $53.90.
"Yes, they have been printed out by [police prosecutor Robert] Mr Shepherd, and you can pick them up in an envelope from the Launceston Police Station," Mr Brown said.
"I don't feel safe going into the Launceston Police Station," the defendant said.
"Well, the other way, the hard way, is to pay the fee; few defendants have this opportunity," Mr Brown said.
"I can't think of a safer place than a police station."
"I can be assured I'm not going to be attacked?" the defendant asked.
"I'm not going to get into that," Mr Brown said.
Mr Brown also rescinded his dismissal of the defendant's application to set aside a conviction on traffic charges.
The defendant will face the July 23 hearing on family violence and breach of bail charges.
