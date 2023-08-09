What are this year's BOFA Film Festival's must-see movies?

Launceston's Breath of Fresh Air (BOFA) Film Festival released its three-day program of over 80 films, animations and shorts in late July - but what shouldn't be missed?
The annual, "place-based" cinematic smorgasbord returns in September to screens across several of Launceston's unique destinations, from dAdA mUse to Village Cinemas.
And while everything on offer is "worth the watch", according to festival director Owen Tilbury, he said his "director's picks" would shed light on the films that speak to BOFA's mantra.
"When we started BOFA, we said 'we're not just going to run yet another film festival'," Mr Tilbury said.
"We wanted to use the power of film to reach your head and your heart to inspire positive change - these films do that."
This year's picks from Mr Tilbury are "films about moral dilemmas and people going through change in their lives", and ones which are often female-led dramas or documentaries - along with some "classic choices" that raise a laugh and a bit of nostalgia.
The story of a grey donkey with melancholy eyes named EO (recalling Eeyore of A.A. Milne's classic Winnie the Pooh), this film follows the eponymous donkey on his journey through life - the good and bad, the experiences of joy and pain.
What Tilbury says: It's a half documentary and half made up story of a donkey who escapes forma circus and wanders through Europe meeting some strange and wonderful people. A real heart-warmer.
In the darkness of a smoke sauna, film director, Anna Hints, films a group of women as they meet and exchange their most vulnerable selves.
What Tilbury says: This is one of our films that has a strong orientation to the stories of women and mothers, which also includes Riceboy Sleeps, Goodbye Julia and Subtraction. In Smoke Sauna Sisterhood, these women speak about their upbringing, their loved ones, and their friendships. It's very powerful and true.
A story of modern Australia - its violent past and its future potential - told through the extraordinary life of Aboriginal World War One soldier Douglas Grant
What Tilbury says:
This is about an Aboriginal man's life in the 1850s. His parents were massacred by the early colonists, he was brought up by a white family, he went to university and fought in the First World War. But on his return a war hero he was only seen through the lens of his skin colour. We thought this was such a thought provoking film to have with the Voice to Parliament coming up in October.
Known as "Australia's great lost film", Wake in Fright follows a young school teacher, who after a bad gambling bet, is marooned in an outback town full of crazy, drunk, violent men, and gets a horrifying taste of life in 1950's Outback.
What Tilbury says: This is an absolutely kickass film that I would recommend to anyone, particularly as an Australian drama.
Two musicians - Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon 0 disguise themselves as women to mingle with showgirls to escape the Mafia in this ageless classic starring Marilyn Monroe.
What Tilbury says: This is often quoted as one of the top 25 films by filmmakers out of the United States - so it's stood the test of time.
A full list of BOFA Film Festival's films can be found at the event's website, and includes over 50 animations and 20 short films.
The Tasmanian Breath of Fresh Air Film Festival will run Friday, September 1, to Sunday, September 3. For a full list of films and events , visit breath-of-fresh-air.com.au
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
