Anglicare: 'Tasmania's ageing population shows urgency for housing'

Anglicare Tasmania says, "It's vital governments meet Tasmania's ageing populations' housing demands".
The latest population projections for Tasmania show the urgency of prioritising housing for older Tasmanians and Anglicare are calling on the government to act.
Tasmania has the oldest population in Australia, with more than one in three people aged 55 years and over.
According to Anglicare Tasmania, having an accessible, affordable home and staying connected with their local community supports older people's health and well-being.
This is called 'ageing in place' and Anglicare says it is what most older Tasmanians prefer.
However, the current housing shortage is making this increasingly difficult, especially for low-income people.
Mary Bennett, Coordinator of Anglicare's Social Action and Research Centre, said, "It's vital that governments at every level intensify their efforts to boost the state's housing supply to meet the current and forecast needs of older Tasmanians.
"This will also have the flow-on effect of making housing more affordable for people of all ages, " Ms Bennett said.
Projections are that in the coming decades, the number of older age groups in our population will continue to increase, and people will live longer.
"The job of governments is to ensure Tasmania's housing system is ready for an extra 25,000 residents by 2032, 95 per cent of whom will be older people," Ms Bennett said.
The State Government has promised to deliver 2,000 social housing properties by 2027, focusing on two-bedroom dwellings for older people.
"However, far more significant investment will be required to ensure all older Tasmanians live in safe, suitable, affordable homes.
"A successful response will require focused planning and coordination at all levels of government," Ms Bennett said.
Anglicare has claimed that the proportion of older people who own their own homes is falling; more are renting, and more are paying unaffordable rents.
Furthermore, Anglicare states that many of the 4,700 applicants for social housing in Tasmania are older.
The non-profit mentioned the top three reasons that older Tasmanians seek housing support are 'housing affordability stress', experiencing a 'housing crisis', and' a lack of family and/or community support'.
Anglicare's latest Rental Affordability Snapshot showed a critical shortage of affordable private rental properties for people on the Age Pension.
"For example, Colin, a single man in his 70s, could only afford to rent a room in a shared house.
"The only other two properties in Colin's price range were at a remote location, far from services and his existing community connections.
"And following divorce, 58-year-old Wendy could not find a suitable or affordable private rental in the North West.
"She's living in a caravan parked in her sister's backyard - one of many older women whose homelessness is hidden," Ms Bennett said.
The Right to Belong report by Anglicare stated that moving home has a significant negative impact on older people's satisfaction with life overall.
"Reducing unnecessary moves is essential; there is value in modifying homes to make sure they are accessible as we age.
"We need not only to build houses, we need to plan where those houses will be built and what they will be like.
"Because we want age-friendly communities built close to services and communities that support those people to age in place, Ms Bennett said.
The Anglicare coordinator said governments are also encouraged to explore innovative housing models and "This includes options such as cooperative housing, co-housing and co-ownership".
"Governments must invest in housing supply to meet the needs of older Tasmanians - now and into the future.
"All of us want to feel valued, connected with our community, and have life's essentials.
"Let's ensure older Tasmanians have the security of a home they can afford, and it is right for them as they age," Ms Bennett said.
Anyone experiencing or at risk of homelessness is encouraged to contact Tasmania's front door service for all housing assistance, Housing Connect, at 1800 800 588
