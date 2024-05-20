Launceston stars' form rewarded with late addition to state squad

Two key players in Launceston's State League resurgence have been rewarded with a potential opportunity to represent Tasmania.
Missing out on selection for the initial state squad, Ben Hyatt and Liam Jones appear to have banged the door down for long enough in the TSL.
Hyatt, who joined his brother Isaac at the Blues from Hillwood, has been in stellar form inside Launceston's forward-50, notching 16 goals in seven games to sit tied-fifth in the league.
While Jones, who is building on an impressive 2023 campaign, has shown his versatility as an on-baller/forward hybrid.
Launceston coach Mitch Thorp said it was just reward for the young pair.
"They're both just aspirational young men that want to play at the highest level they can," Thorp said.
Hyatt, 22, has been a revelation for Thorp who had previously described him as one of the craftiest small forwards he had coached.
Following his state selection, Thorp said it was another step towards a bright future.
"In recent weeks he's probably been the best small forward in the competition," he said.
"He has great lateral movement and goal-kicking ability, he's got power in the hips and he's a real player of the future, not just at TSL level, but potentially at VFL level as well."
Pointing to his coachability as his greatest asset, Thorp admitted he has been pleasantly surprised by Hyatt's ability to rise to a new standard.
"I didn't know a whole heap about Ben, other than he had similar traits to Isaac, and he has surprised me I must admit," he said.
"He's probably gone from being a sound little small forward in pre-season to now right at the top end of players in the comp."
While for 20-year-old Jones, Thorp praised the high half-forward's adaptability and said he was likely to be integral to the success of the next wave of Blues coming through.
"He's always been a talented young man, there's no doubt about that," he said.
"The four boys (selected) round out nicely, they're really the future of the footy club ... they're the nucleus of our next really strong campaign."
Following an injury-hit pre-season, Thorp said Jones racked up 30 disposals and seven clearances and rediscovered his damaging pace in Friday night's loss against North Launceston.
Thorp added that Jones' ability to play multiple positions may have been a factor in his selection.
State squad training begins on Tuesday night.
