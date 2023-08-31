A young woman has died after a road crash at Latrobe.
Police and emergency services were called to the scene at about 9pm on August 31.
"Initial inquiries indicate the woman was travelling west on Moriarty Road in a Black BMW when they have lost control of their vehicle," police said.
They said the woman was 25.
"Our thoughts are with the woman's family and loved ones," police said.
They said a report would be prepared for the coroner.
Anyone with information or relevant dash cam footage, is asked to contact police on 131 444.
