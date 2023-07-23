Tasmania's premier film festival has released its full program of movies and experiences for its fast-approaching 2023 iteration as tickets go on sale in coming weeks.
The annual Breath of Fresh Air (BOFA) Film Festival will return in September for its second "place-based" outing, screening its program of movies across several Launceston destinations.
The film festival - which launched in 2010 - has five focus points this year: feature films, classics, animations, shorts and experiences.
Throughout the three-day program, 11 feature films, eight classics, five sessions of more than 50 animations and over 20 Tassie and Australian shorts will screen across seven of the region's exceptional places.
BOFA Festival director Owen Tilbury said he thinks this year's event will be the best yet as it strikes the "right balance" between artistic and classic cinema.
"It has everything for everyone," Mr Tilbury said.
"Art-house film lovers, an audience who remembers and loves the great classic films of the past, modern filmmakers and lovers of animation and lovers of history and fine food can enjoy those experiences and watch an appropriate film."
Screening films from around the world, this year's BOFA venues will "show off" Launceston venues like Village Cinemas, Annexe Theatre, Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery, Peppers Silos Hotel, the Royal Oak, The Plough Inn and dAda mUse museum.
Its 2023 selection of films include everything from the swooning, Korean romantic drama Past Lives to the profound, award-winning documentary Sur l'Adament; and classics like the Sean Connery-led Goldfinger to the hilarious The Devil Wears Prada.
And in the classics department, Mr Tilbury said special mention needed to be made for Monty Python's The Meaning of Life, which this year celebrates its 40th birthday.
In April, BOFA began offering its free, online film content - an innovation it added to its program during the COVID pandemic, and over the past few months ran its 'Inspiring Change' short film competition.
The People's Choice award for the short film competition will open for voting during August, with judges deciding on the short list this week and the winner announced at the festival's end.
The short films can be viewed by BOFA subscribers at the festival's website.
The Tasmanian Breath of Fresh Air Film Festival will run Friday, September 1, to Sunday, September 3. For a full list of films abd events , visit breath-of-fresh-air.com.au
Tickets will be available in coming weeks.
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
