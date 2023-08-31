The Examiner
Updated

Alleged Chinese kidnapper refused bail in the Launceston Magistrates Court

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated September 1 2023 - 8:48am, first published 5:00am
A Harrow Street unit where police allege a kidnapping occurred. Picture Google Maps
New South Wales police will travel to Tasmania to seek the extradition of a Chinese national in relation to an ongoing investigation.

