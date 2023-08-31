New South Wales police will travel to Tasmania to seek the extradition of a Chinese national in relation to an ongoing investigation.
Zheming Zhang, 21,from Brisbane, Queensland was denied bail on Thursday after appearing in the Launceston Magistrates Court on a charge of kidnapping.
A statement from NSW Police to the Examiner said: "Tasmanian Police arrested a 21-year-old man on Tuesday 29 August 2023 in relation to an ongoing investigation in NSW."
"Detectives will travel to Tasmania to apply for the man's extradition to NSW.
"No further information is available at this time."
Mr Zhang who is in Australia on a student visa applied for bail on Wednesday through duty solicitor Andrew Lonergan.
Bail was opposed by police prosecutor Dave Matthiesen provided the court with extra information from that provided on Wednesday.
Magistrate Ken Stanton read a number of documents for several minutes.
Police allege Mr Zhang kidnapped a woman, normally an interstate resident, in the Launceston suburb of Youngtown on August 28.
Mr Stanton refused bail and remanded Mr Zhang in custody for plea via video from Risdon Prison on September 27 at 2.15pm.
