Tasmanian animators will run a series of workshops alongside this year's Breath of Fresh Air Film Festival as the annual event unveils its first ever "animation sessions".
Over 50 short films will screen between Saturday and Sunday, September 2 and 3, at QVMAG for the festival's first foray into the animated world, which will include the Australian premiere of The Inventor.
Divided into sub-categories like brave, obscure, acclaimed and fresh short features, BOFA's animated sessions encompass traditional two-dimensional, drawn-style works, and the three-dimensional of claymation and computer-generation.
The series of animated shorts sessions will be accompanied by industry professional hosts and local animators.
For the Brave session, Sydney-based director Bonnie Forsyth, whose work She Creates Change features in the festival, will speak on the deeper meaning of films.
"We are so excited to bring these four amazing sessions to BOFA," Forsyth said.
"This is an opportunity for people to immerse themselves in animation culture and discover new ways of telling stories through animation."
The sessions came into being through a partnership between BOFA and Sydney studio Mighty Nice, represented at the festival by Darren Price, who curated the award-winning animations of the acclaimed session.
Four animation workshops for children will be hosted alongside the festival, as well as sessions of animated short films for the young and shorts for the very young.
Kids will have the chance to learn about digital art and animation basics, storyboarding techniques and stop-motion animation from Tassie's professional animators.
BOFA festival director Owen Tilbury said he was excited to offer the animation workshops as part of a larger program of animation focused activities.
"It's important that we provide young people with the opportunity to explore their creativity in an inspiring environment," Mr Tilbury said.
The workshops are also available as a scholarship via an application for those who are unable to pay, and will encompass stop motion, character design, animation for the very young.
The stop motion workshop will be hosted by Hobart animator Alex Machin, while storytelling will be led by the north-east's animator Tony Thorne.
Launceston's own Bobby Baxter - a character designer, storyboard artist and comic artist - will run an intro to animation workshop to "give children a chance to explore their creativity".
Kids aged nine and up will have an opportunity to learn about different techniques for producing their own films under the guidance of Baxter, who has worked for MTV, Comedy Central and on the recent Disney series Koala Man.
"I jumped at the chance to run this workshop," Baxter said.
"Coming through high school in the early 2000s, there was nothing like this around in Tasmania especially to teach these kinds of things.
"I want these kids to be able to animate their way to the moon."
The animated sessions will run at QVMAG Theatre on Saturday and Sunday, September 2 and 3 as part of the Tasmanian Breath of Fresh Air Film Festival.
For a full list of films and events, including animation and workshops, for the three-day festival of Friday, September 1, to Sunday, September 3, visit breath-of-fresh-air.com.au
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.