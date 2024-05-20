Twelve promising young women supported with Harding Miller scholarships

"A life-changing" scholarship has given 12 young Tasmanian women the chance to reach their full potential.
Prospect High School student Lani Broad was one of 12 Tasmanian high school students who received a four-year Harding Miller Education Foundation scholarship.
The awards, valued at over $20,000, were awarded to female students in years 9 and 10 who showed high academic potential despite their low socioeconomic circumstances.
Chief operations officer of the Harding Miller Education Foundation, Caroline Hill, said she was especially proud to support promising young girls amid a cost-of-living crisis.
"The foundation's vital support for high-potential young girls experiencing socioeconomic disadvantage has become even more critical as our country faces increased pressures with higher costs of living," Ms Hill said.
"Our scholarship recipients are bright, talented, and engaged but don't currently have the resources they need to make the most of their educational opportunities."
Ms Hill said the scholarship provides recipients with a new laptop, high-speed internet, face-to-face, online tutoring, online homework assistance and more.
"The scholarship provides them with tangible items and practical things that give these young women a hand to complete their high-school education and take advantage of tertiary opportunities," said Ms Hill.
"Our scholarships offer more than just a financial boost - scholars are also paired with a volunteer coach who provides them with mentorship throughout the year.
"This support can often be the difference between continuing education or dropping out for an uncertain future."
Since its launch in 2015, the scholarship had supported more than 1,200 young women in more than 350 public schools in the nation.
Ms Harding said she highly recommended other young female students apply for the scholarship.
"We encourage any other local young girls who may need support to consider applying for a scholarship this year," she said.
Other winners from across the state were Grace Ivory-Barker from Devonport High School, Magdalena Flynn from Huonville High School, Aleira Cole, Bella Leary, Charlotte Grey, Chloe McCarthy, Erin Beard, Hannah Kirkland, Jehanne Clarke and Modesty Williams from Reece Highschool and Willow Cummins from Wynyard High School.
