The Niche Market is back for its second outing in its new home at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery on Saturday, June 24.
This month's iteration of the 14-year running market will feature 40 unique stall holders throughout the Museum, including within the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Exhibition.
Brimming with Tasmanian-made products, the market is an opportunity for local artisans and craftspeople to sell their unique goods while raising funds for St. Giles' disability support service.
Winter Niche Market manager Scott Gelston said the team from St. Giles was looking forward to the second market at the Museum at Inveresk.
"Shoppers will be pleasantly surprised to find Niche makers situated throughout the Museum," Mr Gelston said.
"We've got everything from lollies for the kids to high-end paintings, textiles and a new collective called Tribon Art from St Leonards to draw people in.
"But the important thing to remember about this market is that it is going to a good cause as the major fundraiser for St. Giles."
St. Giles receives 20 per cent of all proceeds from the free entry market, with those funds used to support services the organisation provides around Tasmania.
"The NDIS covers most of our operations but fundraisers like this help us to make a difference to people living with disabilities," Mr Gelston said.
The market runs four times throughout the year and raises approximately $40,000 annually for St. Giles, with 2000 people regularly attending each event.
New stallholders TribonArt - a collective of mixed-media painters, potters and visual artist - will be making their first appearance at the market.
TribonArt's Sue Stevenson said it was exciting for the collective of artists to be selling their goods at Niche.
"It will be great to have a look and see what everyone else is doing," Ms Stevenson said.
"And it's fabulous to be helping St. Giles and getting out there in the community is the bonus to that."
The market will also be an opportunity for QVMAG to show off some of its new exhibitions, according to the museum's creative arts and cultural services general manager, Shane Fitzgerald.
"There's a lot to enjoy at QVMAG this weekend between Niche Market and a range of new exhibitions on display," Mr Fitzgerald said.
"Whether you're exploring stalls from a range of great Tasmanian makers and artists, wandering through exhibitions on display, or exploring our latest interactive exhibition Australia in Space at the Museum - there's something for all ages to enjoy."
"I encourage everyone to make the most of this day out."
Niche Market will be on between 9am to 3pm, this Saturday, June 24, at the Museum at Inveresk with free entry.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.