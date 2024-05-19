'Dogs bring the best out of people' as mass walk raises funds for RSPCA

How many dogs can be walked at once? The answer might be more than you'd think.
250,000 dogs across the country wagged their tails at the 30th Million Paws Walk on Sunday, May 19.
David Moore from Swan Bay attended the event at Heritage Forest hosted by RSPCA Tasmania, and said he was an avid dog walker.
"We came from the Huon Valley only a couple of months ago - about 14 years ago we helped setup the dog walking group there," Mr Moore said.
"Dogs bring the best out of people.
"It's lovely that dogs make people smile - I've watched the most miserable faces light up when they see our dog."
Kerri Walsh from the RSPCA said the event raised funds and awareness for disadvantaged animals.
"Animal cruelty is definitely an issue in Tasmania," Ms Walsh said.
"I spend some of my time around the inspectors and they're rushed off their feet - it's a huge problem."
Ms Walsh said the mistreatment of animals looked like many things.
"The most common problem is neglect - people get too busy or they don't have the funds to give their animal a good life," she said.
"We do try to address that through our community outreach programs, our inspectors guide and provide people to get things back up to scratch."
She said lack of education was also a factor in many mistreatment cases.
"Another factor is lack of education and knowledge," Ms Walsh said.
"We try to cover that with our education team, and we also visit schools to start early intervention training."
Ms Walsh said she would love to have as much support to eradicate animal cruelty rates.
"If anybody has any doubts we have the cruelty hotline - people should always use it," she said.
Ms Walsh said unlike previous years the Million Paw Walk in Launceston offered discounted tickets, in a bid to make the event viable for everyone.
"It's the first time we have made certain ticket prices for certain areas - it all varied according to which neighbourhood thought people needed help," she said.
