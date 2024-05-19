The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Dogs bring the best out of people' as mass walk raises funds for RSPCA

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
Updated May 20 2024 - 10:14am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
10 year-old Tyrrian Beissner and Penny at the Million Paws Walk. Picture by Craig George
10 year-old Tyrrian Beissner and Penny at the Million Paws Walk. Picture by Craig George

How many dogs can be walked at once? The answer might be more than you'd think.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.