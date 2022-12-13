St. Giles' Niche Market will call the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery Inveresk home for the next three years.
Niche and the museum have agreed the market will be held four times a year at the Gallery's Inveresk site, commencing April 1 2023.
The Tasmanian designed and made Niche makers market is a social enterprise of St. Giles.
Up to 50 creatives are hand-picked and each market is curated with a balanced offering of crafts, home wares and art from creators based in Tasmania.
Donations raised at Niche are directed to early childhood intervention programs, not otherwise funded, and to St.Giles ABLED Kitchen social enterprise.
City of Launceston Mayor Danny Gibson said Niche is a valued part of the City's fabric.
"Our city is enriched by Niche and the opportunities St. Giles provides,'' he said.
Danielle Blewett of St Giles said that QVMAG presents an exciting opportunity to raise the national and international profiles of Tasmania's designers and makers.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
