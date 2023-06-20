A slate of big-name construction projects are beginning to take shape in Launceston's CBD.
The new-look skyline in Cimitiere Street is growing taller by the day as the $27 million St.Lukes Health edges closer to completion.
The seven-storey building will be Launceston's largest office building upon its completion in December, and will welcome tenants the following month.
Further up the road, the piece de resistance of University of Tasmania's city migration is on track to be finished in mid-2024.
The Shed - named after two large railway sheds that once occupied the site - will house specialised allied health clinics and science labs upon its opening.
"The Shed is the largest and most complex building in the University of Tasmania's new campus at Inveresk," UTAS' Launceston pro vice-chancellor, professor Dom Geraghty said.
"The Shed will complete the new campus and follows the library, which opened last year, and the Rivers Edge building, which opens very soon."
Meanwhile, demolition work is complete on two other major projects.
In York Street, the nightclub building formerly known as Hotel New York, Mode and Empire 44 has been demolished to make way for JAC Group's Rebel Sport development.
Construction on the modern two-storey building will begin soon, and is expected to be complete by early 2024.
Launceston Health Hub's expansion is at a similar juncture.
The former CFMEU building was razed earlier this month as work begins on a five-storey project envisioned to form part of Northern Tasmania's "leading health eco-system".
Health Hub managing director Dr Jerome Muir Wilson said the project was likely to be finished by Easter 2025.
Motorists travelling into the city via the West Tamar Highway will have also noticed demolition works at the back of Penny Royal.
The replica cornmill, built as part of a tourism venture in the 1970s, has been removed after falling into disuse and disrepair.
The site will make way for an extra 10 parking spaces.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
